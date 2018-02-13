Transcript for Eddie Redmayne talks 'Early Man,' living with 'Fifty Shades' star Jamie Dornan

theory of everything." Now taking on "Early man." Welcome back. Nice to see you. I love this story. You're a big-time Oscar winner but when the creator of "Wallace and gromit" called that's what impressed your family. Such an institution, these guys that make these films "Shaun and the sheep." All their films are made out of clay basically. Old-school animation and sump a wonderful thing to be a part of. Tell us about your character. His name is Doug. He's been described as a can do caveman. He is. He is perhaps -- I've played quite a few optimistic characters but he's by far and away the most sort of plucky and joyful -- so he's a caveman. He has a sidekick who is a hoggy warthogggy character and live in the tone age but down the road without them realizing it the bronze age is trying to basically take over their land and make their land into a mine for ore but he fights back in not going 0 let it happen. Let's see a little bit. The leader of the bronze people says if we play this game and beat them at it -- Nice shorts. Oh, mom. We can have our valley back. That's what we want. And if we don't beat them -- Oh, well, then he said we'll spend the rest of our miserable lives working down a mine. No! What's a mine? So where does that voice come from? You know, I've barely done any voice work before so I had no idea what the process would Bel you sit in a sound booth with the director and you mess around tore a couple of hours doing ridiculous -- Doing it right there in doing ridiculous. I got physically into it so I end up after the recording session with all these weird sort of knots and would have to go to a choir tracker. You are just watching a screen. And Y do the line hundreds and hundreds of times and they shift them and mold them out of clay. It's got to be freeing not to be on camera. So good. You can basically Tur up in your pajamas and can kind of except there was a one day -- actually it was just before Christmas doing the last recording session and I had a filthy coal and so suddenly Doug's voice rather than being up here was, dougie -- he grew up suddenly, the sequel. He aged a bit. It was so much fun. Your family is getting bigger and bigger. About to have another baby. Yes, it's true. Yeah. What's it like having a tiny one at home. It's wonderful. She is completely wonderful. I don't think she's really aware that there's -- we thought this was a moment where she went up to my wife Hannah and kissed her tummy and went baby and I was like she's only 18 months, I was like, wow, she's a genius and she turned around and pointed to my stomach and kissed my stomach and went baby so I'm not quite sure -- Creative. One or the other. You know, Jamie dornin is out doing "Fifty shades." You were his roomma. This is very true. In Los Angeles. He was on another program saying -- asked to describe you as a roommate and came up with one word, desperate. Yeah, which is definitely true but the amazing thing about -- one of the amazing things about living with Jamie basically like living with a puppy because he has more energy than any human being you've ever met and there is this weird thing about Jamie dornin which is from -- there's sort of a twilight zone between 5:00 and 6:00 when he just goes insane and it was like a puppy, had to let him outside and my friends would come for tea and see him doing weird star jumps. What so doing? It's husband his weird twilight moments -- You're pretty nice. He calls you desperate and you call him a puppy. Eddie redmayne, thanks for coming in. Everyone at home you should know you're going home with a pair of tickets to see "Early man" in

