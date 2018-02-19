Transcript for Emma Watson donates $1.4 million to UK's Times Up fund

On this presidents' day. And Diane mamacedo, you're here filling with for la are with "Pop news." I am. Emma Watson stepping up big time for the uk's time's up movement. Donating over $1.4 million to the uk justice and equality fund. Wow, indeed. The "Beauty and the beast" start joined Emma Thompson, Keira knightley, saoirse Ronan and others. Many wore black at the baftas last night. Watson couldn't attend but posted this to Instagram. This sabt women standing shoulder to shoulder. Women and men, across all work places. Because we know this is happening everywhere. Her big spags to see the movement go global. She's putting her money with her mouth is. She sure is. She sure into. To Oscar winner Sally field, playing match make eer at the olympics. The actress and her 30-year-old son were talking about his crush on Adam Rippon. When Sally tweeted, he's insanely pretty. Find way. She sthard message with her 64,000 Twitter followers. She tagged the skater's Twitter handing to make sure he would see the message. Her son just responded, yikes. Yikes, mom. Still waiting to hear from Adam. Guessing he's a little bit busy. We'll give him a pass. Michael B. Jordan, who plays the villain in "Black panther." Sneaking in to watch his own movie with unsuspected fans. He said everyone in the audience was laughing and talking to the screen. He said, playing a bad guy was something I didn't do before. Anxious to see if it worked. I can tell you, it worked really, really well. This is my favorite of the day. Talking about sneaking into "Black panther." This is how some fans tried to score afor 1 deal. They said the manager wasn't having it. I think they deserved it. Creativity points. Creativity there. I would have given them the tickets any way. Thank you, Diane. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.