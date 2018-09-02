Transcript for Gloria Allred says women 'must have a voice in the court of public opinion'

I'm here with juju Chang from "Nightline" and Gloria Allred represented Bill Cosby, the accuser of Bill Cosby and president trump and now the subject of a new Netflix documentary and, juju, she spoke with you about how her personal experiences have shaped her career. She said she'd rather talk about her clients but shared some painful traumas actually. Memories of being raped at gunpoint and feeling utterly powerless. But she says she's learned to take that pain and anger and turn it into a lifetime of social action most famously on behalf of other women. Women depend on me to be strong. Reporter: She's among the most famous lawyers in America. A media savvy powerhouse known for taking on high-profile sexual misconduct cases and her lifelong crusade for women's rights. You envy women and you fear them. You were voted most persistent in high school. I was. Perhaps no better words to describe firebrand attorney Gloria Allred. Talk to me about a sort of the bigger question of what it means to be a feminist. A feminist is simply a person who believes in legal, social, political and economic equality for women with men. So, all of us should be feminists because for me the opposite of a feminist is a bigot. Reporter: In "Seeing Allred," we see her using her dogged in your face style to take on deadbeat dads. Not paying child support. Reporter: O.J. Simpson. Bill Cosby. We deserve to know if Mr. Cosby is a sexual predator. Reporter: 2450e represents 33 of his accusers as well as some who accuse president trump of sexual misconduct. Every press conference she calls, packed. A lot of your critics say, oh, she's so theatrical. She is looking for the spotlight. She's a media hog. How do you respond. I do believe that women must have a voice in the court of public opinion and I'm dedicated to helping women be able to have that voice. So I make no apologies about that whatsoever because without a voice, they will never ever be able to win their rights. We have a brain and uterus and they both work. Reporter: She used her experiences as a single mother as a road map for her life's work. Gloria steinem said the final stages of healing is when you can take your pain and help others. Instead of being stuck in the pain caused by the injustice inflicted on you, take that rage and use it as a source of energy to propel you forward to constructive change. What was your reaction to the me too movement when it started bubbling in the way that it did so dramatically. We see that women are no longer willing to suffer in size and there are many people contacting me about what legal action they can take. Is your in-box flooded. I can assure you that I'm being contacted by many victims who are making allegations against powerful men whose names have not yet been in the news. Wage are now in power and they will never be silent again. ??? After all these decades of fighting at 76 she's still relechtsless. One of her favorite sayings this has just begun. A lifelong mission. A crusader in every sector. Can't wait to see the documentary. "Seeing Allred" begins streaming on Netflix today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.