RNC 2024 Day 3 updates: Trump prepares for Thursday RNC speech with walk around stage

First-time convention attendees are sharing their thoughts on the experience so far.
"It's been like a just like a big party," an alternate from Texas, clad in the state delegation's uniform of an American flag shirt and cowboy hat, told ABC News Digital.
"It's just amazing," said another Texas attendee. "It's fantastic and if you're if you're a political goober kind of like I am, it's the best thing since toast and butter."
8 hour and 21 minutes ago
What delegates want to hear from JD Vance tonight
Outside the convention center, two delegates spoke with ABC News Digital about what they want to hear when J.D. Vance gives his first speech since being tapped as Trump's running mate.
"I don't know him very well," said one delegate from New Jersey. "I mean, we all know that he was maybe not a fan of President Trump's, which makes it even more interesting, right? But I do think he has the same values."
1:47
RNC delegates react to Trump announcing Vance as VP
ABC News spoke to delegates outside the Republican National Convention after Donald Trump named J.D. Vance as his running mate.
"That's what we will want to hear tonight, that he has our values that he is going to, you know, that he's going to follow through on those values and when he is only the Vice President, but we're looking forward to four years from now," she said.
Another delegate from California said she was more familiar with Vance, having previously read his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy."
"He's young, he's smart and he knows what he's doing. He has a great compelling story, grew up in poverty, made it to the American dream. What could be more better than that?" she said.
-ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler
9 hours and 12 minutes ago
Kai Trump prepares for speech
Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Trump, was seen on stage at the RNC on Wednesday afternoon preparing for her speech later tonight.
The teen is slated to address the RNC at 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the same night as her father, Donald Trump Jr.
Learn more about the eldest of Trump's 10 grandchildren here.