RNC 2024 Day 3 updates: Trump prepares for Thursday RNC speech with walk around stage

Outside the convention center, two delegates spoke with ABC News Digital about what they want to hear when J.D. Vance gives his first speech since being tapped as Trump's running mate.

"I don't know him very well," said one delegate from New Jersey. "I mean, we all know that he was maybe not a fan of President Trump's, which makes it even more interesting, right? But I do think he has the same values."

1:47

"That's what we will want to hear tonight, that he has our values that he is going to, you know, that he's going to follow through on those values and when he is only the Vice President, but we're looking forward to four years from now," she said.

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance speaks during a fundraiser at Discovery World Science and Technology Museum, on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Another delegate from California said she was more familiar with Vance, having previously read his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy."

"He's young, he's smart and he knows what he's doing. He has a great compelling story, grew up in poverty, made it to the American dream. What could be more better than that?" she said.

-ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler