RNC 2024 Day 3 updates: Trump prepares for Thursday RNC speech with walk around stage

The theme at the RNC on Wednesday is "Make America Strong Once Again."

ByMeredith Deliso, Ivan Pereira, Chris Boccia, Alexandra Hutzler, and Tal Axelrod
Last Updated: July 17, 2024, 6:51 PM EDT

Day 3 of the Republican National Convention features the prime-time debut of J.D. Vance introducing himself both to Republicans and Americans nationwide.

He'll speak to the delegates as Donald Trump is again expected at the convention hall to watch his running mate make his national debut.

Tonight's theme at the RNC is "Make America Strong Once Again."

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing:
17 minutes ago

'A party' and 'best thing since toast and butter'

First-time convention attendees are sharing their thoughts on the experience so far.

"It's been like a just like a big party," an alternate from Texas, clad in the state delegation's uniform of an American flag shirt and cowboy hat, told ABC News Digital.

"It's just amazing," said another Texas attendee. "It's fantastic and if you're if you're a political goober kind of like I am, it's the best thing since toast and butter."

8 hour and 21 minutes ago

What delegates want to hear from JD Vance tonight

Outside the convention center, two delegates spoke with ABC News Digital about what they want to hear when J.D. Vance gives his first speech since being tapped as Trump's running mate.

"I don't know him very well," said one delegate from New Jersey. "I mean, we all know that he was maybe not a fan of President Trump's, which makes it even more interesting, right? But I do think he has the same values."

ABC News spoke to delegates outside the Republican National Convention after Donald Trump named J.D. Vance as his running mate.
"That's what we will want to hear tonight, that he has our values that he is going to, you know, that he's going to follow through on those values and when he is only the Vice President, but we're looking forward to four years from now," she said.

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance speaks during a fundraiser at Discovery World Science and Technology Museum, on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Another delegate from California said she was more familiar with Vance, having previously read his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy."

"He's young, he's smart and he knows what he's doing. He has a great compelling story, grew up in poverty, made it to the American dream. What could be more better than that?" she said.

-ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler

9 hours and 12 minutes ago

Kai Trump prepares for speech

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Trump, was seen on stage at the RNC on Wednesday afternoon preparing for her speech later tonight.

The teen is slated to address the RNC at 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the same night as her father, Donald Trump Jr.

Learn more about the eldest of Trump's 10 grandchildren here.

Kai Trump and her father Donald Trump Jr. participate in a walkthrough on stage prior to the third day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Shawn Thew/EPA via Shutterstock