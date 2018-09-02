Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Kate Upton shares her #MeToo moment

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. So are you. I'm doing I'm doing that as soon as I did my article with time palace since apparently. It's a new kind that women are coming together and you're able to have found pop group sharing your story and create real change for other women I would love for people around these people to come out so they're not enabling them. He should be the people around wanting to make the work place better warning to get everybody equal opportunities. Hundreds without the fans came out defeated Philadelphia Eagles that the Super Bowl parade beat for the tackle Paul Allen twenty during the parade asking fans across the beer in of course they came through take a look at the may be kept my head coach Doug Peterson grabbing them. With one hand. Baton pretty impressed. We have very good news that will no longer bringing tears you. Grocery stores and diamond state are now selling plots terror list are you here. They're taunts onions. Look for them greatly in this story can. And that's the DNA hot lips from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.