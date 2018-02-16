Transcript for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce they are separating

begin with our "Gma" cover story, that big Hollywood news, unfortunately. Jennifer aniston and Justin thoreau announcing they're separating after 2 1/2 years of marriage. ABC's -- know. I'm feeling the same way. I didn't see this one coming. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with more. Good morning, Diane. Got everybody all excited and now we have to talk about why everyone is so bummed. Jennifer aniston and Justin thoreau were that couple it seemed everyone was rooting for and that's making it tough that not only are they breaking up they've been broken up for two months. They were one of Hollywood's biggest power couples. But after seven years Jennifer aniston and Justin thoreau are calling it quits. In a joint statement the pair says the decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship coming just days after her 49th birthday and after she opened up her home for the March issue of "Architectural digest." She even tells the magazine I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home and there's nowhere else I want to be. The pair met in 2008 on the set of "Tropic thunder" and started dating in 2011 after being in "Wanderlust." I felt something up there. Reporter: In August of 2015 they tied the knot in their Bel Air home and Justin gushed to robin about married life. It's fantastic. Something really does shift and in a wonderful way. Reporter: But they haven't been spotted together if a while. Aniston went solo to Ellen's 60th and celebrated her own birthday with friends and while promoting "Mute" thoreau said they would not be together on his February birthday or Valentine's day and their last public appearance was at Jason Bateman's walk of fame ceremony and the last picture was posted by thoreau in August. Moving forward they say whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us is someone else's fictional narrative adding above all we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another. And this was thoreau's first marriage, of course, it was aniston's second after divorcing Brad Pitt but that was 2005 and some people are still upset about that. Hopefully the two are okay but it will take fans a while to get over this. Agree and joined by "People's" magazine's executive editor Kate Coyne. You said there were major red flags. There were definitely red flags. One of the more notable ones was that "Architectural digest" cover story that they did just a few weeks ago. Those in the know understand that an "Architectural digest" cover for a celebrity is very often a way of indicating your house is soon going to be up for sale and so that cover happening, we all saw that and thought, that house is not long for this relationship. That house is going on the market. Also they didn't pose together in any of the photos so when will and Jada did "Architectural digest" and faith and Tim they were together in the photos. I figured out it was for sale after it goes in "Architectural digest" but the whole separation, you were deeper than me on that. They've been spending a lot of time apart. They really have. You talk about red flags, not being together for Valentine's day. Not being together for her birthday. Those are red flags but even more tellingly they weren't together for her birthday and didn't post any well wishes to her. Last year this was a whole ode to her and this year silence. All these little clues. You said you found something interesting about the statement that they released. I think in their statement a lot of people will be focusing on say they're still best friends. The more interesting thing, fictional narrative and that to me is a sign that they're already aware of what the next beat is in this story and that's here come the Brad and Jen reunion story, all the tabloids will go to town with this idea Brad and Jen will get back together so in this statement they're already getting ahead of it saying don't believe these fictional narratives and don't believe the stull's hear. If it doesn't come from us it's bogus. Sorry for those who want the Brad and Jen reunion, don't get your heart set on that. They will remain close friends in it may be possible. They don't have kids together and so they may be able to revert back to the friendship they had before becoming romantically involved. One of the best indications may be the fact that they say they split at the end of last year but we know they spent new year's eve together in Cabo San Lucas but may have had a brea-cat brea-cation. They broke up and still went on vacation. I'll never look at "Architectural digest" the same way. Thank you so much, Kate. Now over to you, rob. Great place for a brave nation.

