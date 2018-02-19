Transcript for Laurie Metcalf says making 'Roseanne' reboot was 'surreal'

We're back with one of our faves. Laurie Metcalf. Celebrating her first Oscar nomination for the brilliant film, "Lady bird." And a more than 30-year career with roles on stage and TV, including "Roseanne." Please welcome, Laurie Metcalf. An embarrassment of riches. It is. You have -- I know. I had this wealth of material start coming my way the past couple of years. You're so humble. We spoke with you that morning when the Oscar nominations came out. You had just hit town for the Broadway show. Is it all settled in? I remember being emotional. Greta got the to nominations for director and screenplay. That hit me. That afternoon, I was able to go to the first day of rehearsal for "Three tall women" on Broadway, working with Glenda Jackson. It was an incredible day. How about the Oscar nominees' luncheon. I have always seen this. The iconic picture. This is the lass of 2017. I never -- it never occurred to me how it had to be organized. 200 people got up on those rows. They literally call you up, one person at a time. And every single person gets recognized. What they're nominated for. There are 200. It takes about an hour. But, and at the end, you're all arranged up there. It was a great celebration. And, to recognize everybody individually like that was really special. As it should be. As it should be. Yeah. I gotta tell you. One of my favorite films this year, "Lady bird." I wanted another day with my mother, may she rest in peace, I wanted a day with her to Sarks I get it now. I have had mothers and daughters say, they have seen the film together. They have a miniepiphany. They're able to see each other through a different lens. For a second. Then they go back. That behavior is dug down deep. But, that's -- how -- the way that Greta crafted that movie. It's magical in that way. And the characters are so compl complex. Every character is three-dimensional. From saoirse's character on down to the drama teacher. They're all supporting lady bird's journey. It's a jengentle, beautiful film. Ets see bait of it now. I thought you didn't care what I think. I still want you to think I look good. Okay, I'm sorry. I was telling you the truth. You want me to lie? No, I mean -- I just wish -- I just -- I wish that you liked me. Of course I love you. But do you like me? Oh. Oh. I know. I know. You have four children. Two daughters. Zoey, your oldest, is going with you to the oscars. . Yes, she's on young Sheldon right now. It's incredible. Oh, yeah. That's your daughter! I play Mary cooper. Jim parsen's mother. On the spin-off, she's young Sheldon's mother. So we're playing the same -- I did not know that was your daughter. I'm bag fan of hers. Seriously. Yeah. Wow, this comes full circle. That is truly full circle. Spe Speaking of full circle. Jackie. What is it, Jackie? She's back. She's found more ways to come over and do her laundry at the house again. She's there quite a bit. I thought that the writers did a terrific job of making the stories just like they were in the day. You know, they're all about the family dynamic. Yes, we're in 2018. The conner family is. You wonder what they've been up to. Get a sense of that, but -- it's still just comes down to the family. There's new characters. Because the kids have kids. And they're in the show now. It was, um, surreal to revisit it again. Because it was like no time had passed at all, even though 20 years had gone by since we had all been in the same room together. That's true family. Sflit was. And you are. Thank you, lawyer pip you're one of those people we just cheer on and root for. Your talent is showing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.