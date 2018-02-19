Transcript for LeBron James responds to Fox News host

Thank you so much, Amy. We have much more with you coming up. We're looking forward to that. We turn to Lebron James' battle off the court. King James, a war of words with a conservative talk show host who told him to shut up and dribble instead of weighing in on politics. T.J. Holmes has more. Reporter: Lebron has never been shy about giving his opinion. The fox host is questioning whether or not he's qualified to have one. Here's Lebron! Reporter: Lebron James was at the enter of the NBA and political worlds this weekend. Take flight here. Reporter: Competing in the NBA all-star game, while also going head to head with Fox News shoes Laura Ingraham, who on her show, told James to shut up. Must they run their mouths like that? A lot of kids and some adults take the ignorant comments seriously. So keep the political commentary to yourself. Or as someone once said, shut up and dribble. Reporter: Ingraham was responding to comments James made about president trump. The number one job in America, the point of person who is someone who doesn't understand the people. And really don't give a About the people. Reporter: Ingraham's comment drew immediate rebux. She called James unintelligible and undra mat call. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that. Reporter: He was asked about the comments at an all-star media session in L.A. Seeming to appreciate the attention. I get to sit up here and talk about social injustice. Equality. And why a woman on a certain network decided to tell me to shut up and dribble. So, thank you. Whatever her name is. Reporter: On her show, she addressed the controversy and insisted race had nothing to do with her criticism. Fox News released this statement saying, if pro athletes and entertainers want to freelance as political pundits, then they should not be surprised when they're called out for insulting politicians. There was no racial intent in my remarks. Phew ham ally, John Carlos. Tommy Smith, Al Thea Gibson. You can keep going. Jackie Robinson. A long standing tradition. He said, I am more than an athlete. The first response. One of the most charitable professional athletes there is in the country. And a savvy businessman, as well. This has brought a lot of attention to it. More people will listen. Lebron James, he let his

