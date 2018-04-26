Transcript for Meghan Markle gets married in her last 'Suits' episode

it's take your kids to work day. And, Lara, you've been prepping a very special guest. I have, I have. Chloe is filling in for Kate who has a big test so, Chloe, are you ready it do "Pop news." Yes. Let's do it, people. What's up first? Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle. What do you know, another story on the royal wedding. Let's do this. Wednesday night, last night, marked the last time that we will see Meghan Markle the actress the actress. We'll see a lot of Meghan Markle but not this way. Seven seasons she's been on "Suits." This was her last episode and the story line gives us a glimpse of what we can look forward to as her character Rachel walked down the aisle and off into the sunset with her new husband Mike Ross. Here's a peek. You're the husband I've always wanted. And I can't wait to begin our adventure together. Wow. What do you think? Excited for the royal wedding? Yeah. Yeah. We are too. Markle's fellow star Patrick Adams also making his final appearance in the episode which was simply titled idea good-bye." Markle told reporters I don't see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It's a new chapter. Which is a great way to look at it. Should I wrap, move on? What's next. Amazing transformations. Let's talk about amazing trance for make, shall we. We all know Damian Lewis, see this guy right here, he doesn't look anything like him in these pictures. Check this out. That is him. No. That is him. That is some amazing makeup spotted on the set of his new film "Run this town." Mayor of Toronto. That is right. The normally fit Lewis has been transformed into rob Ford. Ford was a heavyset eccentric mayor of Toronto whose erratic behavior had aim all over the news. We did stories on him before he passed away from cancer in 2016. This is a true example of anti-typecasting. That suit weighs 150 pounds and the makeup took four hours. No word on a release date but know Ben Platt so good in "Dear Evan Hanson" is his co-star. Talk about transformation. Yes. That was a transformation. It's got to be tough for Damian Lewis. To sit for four hours in a 150-pound suit. And emote and find your character. Time to wrap? Time to move on. Gold rush. Turning found objects into gold in this case literally. You guys, check this out. It's only one of four of its kind, known to exist, this is a California gold rush coin. It was worth $5 when it was minted back in 1854. A new England man who does not want to be identified, he owns it and was told it was a counterfeit. That's happening more and more but he had a feeling. He tried biting it. That didn't work so he took it to the largest rare coin authenticator and after extensive testing they even compared it to one of the other four remaining coins in the smithsonian's collection. What do you know, that worthless fake worth millions. It has been authenticated. One expert says it's like finding a Picasso at a garage sale. Now you are talking, people. So that -- Is that why you brake for yard sales. That's why. Will you go yard sealing with me sometime. Sure. That would be fun. That would be a great assign many, right? You and me, kid. All right. So our last story is about a funny road race. You know, sometimes in the spring we want to work out, maybe get on the road. A city in Texas is planning a running race we can wrap our heads around. This is a 0.5 K. I got to believe everyone here could do this race. Next Saturday's half kilometer race is in the town of borne, Texas. The ad says it all. Underachievers welcome. Yes. Honey, they discuss want you to get out there and move. 0.5k. Chloe knows this. It equals 500 yards and if that sounds like a lot, there will be stops. You can have coffee, water. And they are offering free beer at both the start and the finish. Got to hydrate. They say the entire race will last about ten minutes and already completely sold out. Ten minutes to run 500 yards. Oh, my goods. That's my kind of race. Gets the whole town out, gets them moving and gets them socializing. It's really a fun idea. We're getting a wrap. You want to say that's "Pop news." That's "Pop news." I mean, to grow up as she has, speaking of pop are there's your pop right there. Yes, there's dad. How did we do? Two thumbs up, Michael? Good job. Michael, now that she's an actor she'll give you a hard time. Another one. Thank you, Chloe.

