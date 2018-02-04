Transcript for Meghan Markle's 1st marriage highlighted in new book

story. A closer look at Meghan Markle's first marriage. Part of the new biography. Reporter: Good morning, George. Good morning, everyone. The world is waiting to see Meghan Markle ma ma marry her prince. Before the fashion, fanfare, and fascinators, a new book has the world buzzing. This morning, an explosive new biography by renowned Diana biographer Andrew Morton. Giving readers a view into Meghan Markle's life. Megan, a Hollywood princess, examining the breakdown of her marriage to Trevor Engelson. He went from cherishing her to feeling like a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe. The divorce so abrupt the California native sent her ring back through the mail. Morton, portraying the soon to be princess as a social climber. She seemed to be recalibraes her life. Morton has had some access to friends, former friends, family members, he hasn't had unfettered access to everyone. He hasn't had unfetderred access to Meghan. It's difficult to ne what picture we're getting. Reporter: The book addressing seemingly inconsistent statements in her engagement interview. Because I'm from the states, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family. While I now understand very clearly, there's a global interest there. I didn't know much about him. Reporter: Morton quoting a friend saying, she was always fascinated by the royal family. Wanting to be princess Diana 2.0. Crying as hay watched the funeral. According to family and friends, she was intrigued by Diana. Not just for her style but for her independent humanitarian mission. Seeing her as a role model. Meghan said she didn't know a lot about prince Harry. That doesn't mean she doesn't know a lot about prib sesz Diana. Reporter: While the accusations may be nothing more than the opinions of jealous friends and family, the book suggests her interest in princess Diana was an inspiring moment in her life. Falling in love and bonding with prince Harry. Standing up for those without a voice. There's a lot of support for Meghan and Harry out there. A lot of love from members of the public. It would take a lot of negativity to really turn people against her. And Meghan has thrown herself into her humanitarian work. Learning about the fab four's royal foundation. Traveling with Harry as he tours the country. She's been warmly embraced by the royal family and residents of the uk. Everyone is so excite that the royal wedding is going to be on may 19th. I can't wait to see what she wears. I think everybody was inspired by princess Diana. I cried when she died. It was a moving moment. We're geeked. Yes, we are. An incredible story about

