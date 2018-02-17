Transcript for Oscar 2018 presenters to include Mahershala Ali, Margot Robbie and Chadwick Boseman

together all the way. Can't stop saying it every time Sam is here it's an occasion and he's doing "Pop news" this morning. Why? Why not. What could go wrong? Everything. So set the clock and see what happens. Let's start with "Pop news" and oscars. Two weeks away from the big night, the big event. Hollywood cares and getting the idea about who might actually be up there making the award presentations. So here's some of the names. Mahershala Ali, Margot Robbie. "Black panther" star Chadwick Boseman. Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany haddish. She's amazing. She is amazing. Tom Holland, kumail nanjiani, Emma stone, Daniela Vega and more names. As the you know they're hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and all where -- Here. Right here on ABC. Right here at 8:00 P.M. "Black panther" is opening with a roar. The movie raked in an estimated $70 million on Friday and could pull in over $200 million over the presidents' day weekend. Already set the record as the fourth biggest preseller in fandango history. Also strong reviews. The sky's the limit. 97% -- 97% on rotten tomatoes. I know that the company is made by our corporate parent. Disney. But I did get to see it and it's really good. No, it is -- 97% good. Fresh. 97% good, yes, it's very, very good. Run, don't walk. See it. Can't wait to see it. You don't want to be left out. Some movies that everybody will be talking about. Drake is out with a brand-new video for his song "God's plan." Everybody waiting for it and makes a lot of people happy. He spent a lot of money on this video. But he also gave a lot of that money away. Take a look. ??? trouble in me trying to keep it peaceful there's a struggle for me ??? snoents don't pull up at 6:00 A.M. ??? Anything you want in the store is free. Anything you want in the store is free. It was a surprise shopping spree for those people inside that store. Don't you wish you were there in go for the big ticket item, people. Peanut butter. The stuff you can't -- no, not peanut butter. Aim higher. Go for a TV set. Lucky charms. Drake didn't stop there. He actually was just like handing out wads of cash to people on the street. Well, he said he got all this money for the video and said don't tell anybody but he's like spending every bit of it giving it away and the video starts with a message that the video for the budget was almost a million dollars. And it was all given away like I said. Don't tell the label because the joke can there. We were going to tell you about Kim Kardashian but the one thing I will tell you is go to Ebay because she is selling some of her clothes on Ebay so if you want to look like Kim go to eb Ebay. Some of her -- Bidding is going to get pretty high. You did a great job on "Pop news news.". How did I do? It's not a 97% fresh. Announcer: Live from wcvb-tv

