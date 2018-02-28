-
Now Playing: Oscar nominees for best supporting actor in a minute
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominees before they were stars
-
Now Playing: Star says 'I, Tonya' was not about turning Harding into a hero
-
Now Playing: Oscars by the numbers: Thousands of statuettes have been awarded over the years
-
Now Playing: Diversity in Hollywood falling short in film and TV
-
Now Playing: 'Paranormal Lockdown' stars Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman talk scariest hauntings
-
Now Playing: 'The Shape of Water' star on his Oscar-nominated role
-
Now Playing: Fans vote for 'Shape of Water' as Oscar best picture
-
Now Playing: 1st look at the trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton performs 'Coat of Many Colors' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton says she founded her Imagination Library charity to honor her dad
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts honors her sister as she retires after 40 years as a journalist
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate for charity event
-
Now Playing: Barbra Streisand cloned her dog twice
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Jimmy Kimmel says another Oscars mix-up would be 'funny'
-
Now Playing: Heather Graham talks battling sexism, alleged encounter with Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Patton Oswalt talks finishing his late wife's book, finding love after her death
-
Now Playing: Ed Sheeran named best-selling artist of 2017
-
Now Playing: Giant Mickey Mouse topiary wins Guinness World Record
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Infinity War' stars announce new Marvel Universe Unites campaign