Oscars by the numbers: Thousands of statuettes have been awarded over the years

More than 30 million people tune in to watch The Academy Awards each year and the show is broadcast in more than 225 countries.
1:59 | 02/28/18

Oscars by the numbers: Thousands of statuettes have been awarded over the years
