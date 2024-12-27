NPS urges caution amid Kilauea's volcanic activity after 'shocking scene'

The National Park Service is cautioning people to heed warnings and safety precautions while watching volcanic activity since the latest eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world.

Kilauea began erupting on Monday, marking its third eruption of 2024 and its eighth since 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Since then, there was another distinctive eruptive episode on Wednesday, and the eruption resumed Thursday evening, the agency said.

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Dec. 23, 2024. Janice Wei/NPS via AP

The volcanic activity has drawn visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island to watch the lava glow, with one "shocking scene" prompting the National Park Service to issue a safety advisory.

A toddler wandered off from his family Wednesday night into a closed area at Kilauea Overlook and "in a split second, ran straight toward the 400-foot cliff edge," the National Park Service said in a news release on Thursday.

"His mother, screaming, managed to grab him in the nick of time just a foot or so away from a fatal fall," the agency said. "Disaster was averted, and the shaken family departed."

Park officials are now reminding visitors to remain on trails, stay out of closed areas and keep their children close, especially those watching Kilauea along the Crater Rim Trail.

This handout satellite image taken by Maxar Technologies on Dec. 25, 2024 shows a view of the lava fountain and caldera floor of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. Handout/Satellite Image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via Getty Images

"The hazards that coincide with an eruption are dangerous, and we have safety measures in place including closed areas, barriers, closure signs, and traffic management," Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh said in a statement. "Your safety is our utmost concern, but we rely on everyone to recreate responsibility. National parks showcase nature’s splendor but they are not playgrounds."

Kilauea's eruptive activity could continue to pause and resume in the coming days or weeks, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

"The eruption could restart at any time, and toxic gas emissions are still high," the National Park Service said.

Visitors to the park are advised to check the air quality before and during their trip.