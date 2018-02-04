Pregnant Princess Kate glows at Easter church service

More
Princess Kate, who is weeks away from giving birth to her third child, rocked her baby bump under a Catherine Walker coat.
0:32 | 04/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pregnant Princess Kate glows at Easter church service

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54174508,"title":"Pregnant Princess Kate glows at Easter church service","duration":"0:32","description":"Princess Kate, who is weeks away from giving birth to her third child, rocked her baby bump under a Catherine Walker coat.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/pregnant-princess-kate-glows-easter-church-service-54174508","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.