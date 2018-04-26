Transcript for Prince Harry picks Prince William as best man

kensington palace announcing that prince Harry has asked his brother William to be his best man. The palace tweeting the news with the throwback photo of the princes dressed up as policemen. You remember prince Harry was prince William's best man when he married Kate Middleton almost seven years ago. William says he's honored to stand next to his brother as he ties the knot and William attending his first event just days after he and Kate welcomed their third child, a little baby boy, appearing to nod off during the service at Westminster abbey. Bless his heart. We can all understand that. He told the crowd his newborn has been sleeping reasonably well but seems like he's the one that needs to catch up on a little sleep. Three kids under the age of 4 that is a little tough on somebody with so much duty. Even with -- I know they have a lot of help but still it's exhausting because they're both very hands-on. No doubt. No surprise that's going to be the best man. No surprise rat all.

