Transcript for Shaq announces Shark Week dates

GE ready because ouravorite time of year is around the corner, shwe Oeah. Love me some shark week. Just don't tell that T this guy who thinks it's all a him. 'Vd my chairf championships and awards buthaving your own week is the ultimate Shaq week, let's do it. Shaq week. Here's the thing, Shaq, it's shark week. 30th anniversary no less. The popular progr celebrating the milestone with that a campaign S hosting the annual event when it airs ts July on our pals ov All did double takes. Yeah. Very popular. Could youmagineeing a shark then S is in the water in that cage. At the words that. You don't have to imagineit. Ithappening. I can't wait to see it. [ Apse I G a sneak peek. It ain't pretty. Hey, also in thenews, H eport Carrie rwood is getting ready to get back on stage. the academy of country music ancing she will perform a brand- song at acm awards in Las Vegas this Su. The seven-time grammyner posting this photo Reing with her band and writes, missed you ys. You might remember last week -- yeah, that picture, I poste it last week, right heren "Pop news." In the studio we were hoping that this would be T very thing that would be anced and here it is. This will be Underwood's first public appearain a horrible fall in November. She broke a wrist and nd many stitches in her face and th newsong, theamerican idol" alumharing this image teasing thwill drop tomorrow mornit6:00 A.M. Eastern. Carrie, ynowe're big fans. She has glitter tears Yeah. We cry glitter teefrs times too. Finally, take a look at E guys. Ll so, check this having a whale of a time literally. A man named Jules wams U a droeng toapture a pair of whalessingir blow holes to crrainbows. Oh. Yeah,here just caught a ttle glimpse O. Look closely. It's very cool. Whalesan frequently be spotted near California's coastline aroundhise of year as they my G to the warmer waters of the gulf of Mexico. Thank you for that video. Eautiful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.