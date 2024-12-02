Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: IDF confirms 'several' Lebanon operations

The father of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander issued an emotional request on Sunday to President Biden, President-elect Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling the leaders to act now to bring the hostages home "before it's too late."

A day after seeing his son for the first time in a year in a propaganda video released by Hamas' military wing, Adi Alexander of New Jersey spoke at a rally in New York City's Central Park, saying, "No father should hear his child plead for his life like that."

In this photo released by the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, Edan Alexander is shown. Office of Governor Phil Murphy

"President Biden, President Trump, Prime Minster Netanyahu, I call on all of you to act," Alexander said. "This is not a moment for politics or hesitation. This is a moment of courage, collaboration and decisive action."

He appealed to Biden to use the United States' influence "to negotiate a deal before it's too late."

Adi Alexander, the father of American Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, speaks on Dec. 1, 2024, at a rally in New York City's Central Park. WABC

Directing his words to Trump, he said, "You do not have to wait until January to make an impact. The world is watching. Act now."

To Netanyahu, Alexander said, "The fate of the hostages, including my son, rests in your hands. You have the power to bring them home. Don't let this opportunity slip away."

Edan Alexander, 20, was serving in the Israeli military and stationed near Gaza when he was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

The White House issued a statement, saying, it has been in touch with the Alexander family and called the hostage video a “cruel reminder of Hamas’s terror against citizens of multiple countries, including our own.”

“The war in Gaza would stop tomorrow and the suffering of Gazans would end immediately-- and would have ended months ago-- if Hamas agreed to release the hostages,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement. "It has refused to do so, but as the President said last week, we have a critical opportunity to conclude the deal to release the hostages, stop the war, and surge humanitarian assistance into Gaza. This deal is on the table now."