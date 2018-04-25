Transcript for Former 'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli talks his literary debut

Hello everybody I'm Peter Travers and welcome to popcorn we we tell you what's happening in the pop culture. And my guess today Michael imperial who you know from The Sopranos you may know now from his new TV series on ABC called Alex ink. Who does everything to me has been in the theater he writes plays he action then he directs them he does everything it but. He has never done. What he's gonna talk about today which was write a novel called the perfume bird it's. This is the work somebody who's not just written a book but who's written it the way book should be written. Whiff all the details right. So that the details be com. Real vibrant and something that you think you've heard before because it many ways it's a coming of age story. But you haven't heard it before because the specifics in it. Are something vibrant and alive so I congratulate you on this. Thank you for you behalf thank you very much and details there. Very. That's the crux of everything in the way. Isn't it as an accurate as if it has learned his going to work. Then basically you believe it because this specific become something universal. Yeah and making it a specific choice about everything it's it's one of the things that really learned from David Chase and he really drove that point home if you really look it. How he wrote and what this house about. They're very specifically drug details like it if he wrote in a script. A pizza delivery boy shows up at Tony sopranos house wearing Brazil soccer Jersey and black baseball cap. On that day when you're shooting that there better be. Brazilian teacher in the black bass you know everything it's reason in the specificity. And and you know I was grateful that I worked with him through since at that point still. So you a whole lot. Him yeah I have been doing it because what needs you now decide to do this after your career as an actor after your career is play right. Working on stage what did you say I want to write a nom. Through the two things. Reading fiction isn't real love movement. And that's been a lot of time. And and it's you know writing. Screenplays until plays also something then a very passionate about so. You wrote a few subprime I wrote. The and then. Co wrote spike Lee's summer exams. And a road and and independent political hungry ghosts and accurate but. What happened was there was several projects that I was trying to get off the ground. Series that goes writing in developing. They didn't go foreigners reasons and was frustrated with the levels of you know power structures and getting things through and getting things Greenland and I want you to it is a problem. The difficulty in the struggle and I just wanted to do something that would be in and unto itself but did. That it could write and did not have the besides getting publisher but did not have to. You know because its screenplay so sleazy. Guy blueprint it's not an end. Unto itself you know it's a blueprint for a movie news TV show. So. I do something about. You know the words being Indians so that you. Tell us a little bit though about what the book about I know that the typical thing right there in this one but he if you congestive now line. The it's it is a coming of age story about a six year old boy who. Lives in Jackson Heights 1976. And in a short span of time he loses both his father Ingraham for different reasons. In the two. Male role models of his life and his mother. In the midst of all her grief inherits a little money from the far from the heard from his grandfather and they move to kind of a posh upper east side apartment. And even though it's only two miles or so away it's a whole new world for its commitment hands very different. Jackson Heights especially. And living in the same building news. The great rock legend me. Who was going through particularly. Crazy intense time of his life but very creatively fertile. And the kid starts you know going through the nationals. Totem reason you know threshold of manhood in ways he's maturing and becoming a man and this. Musician artists becomes like requires. Oh there. Cell. These requests that leads. Is. How much of the things you if any of you. Did you happen to move into a place where it Lou Reed actually was if I never did that I moved the Reid was an I don't. I moved places he was never there to vote. I live in the village when in my twenties and like he did a nice to see them wandering around us you know the village but I got Sonoma bit. In around 201999. And became friendly with him but he was always a big hero mine and artistically always. So be. Becoming friends with them was a very big deal to me but I set out to write a coming of age story because it's something that. When I was young like catcher in the rye it was a very big book from these teenagers. Can indeed which is not rude necessarily coming rates are it's one of the satire but there elements of that in. And it always appealed to me and I had a son who was sixteen at the time and he was going through his sixteen year old things and I want it to relate to that mind. So I started writing this character. And around the same time who passed away. And it hit me in you know and several levels both as a fan and and someone who appreciated his work but also as someone who knew him. So. I started seeing the way to bring him into the story and and put these two together none of the events in the book a true. You know I was a sixteen year old boy once I did wind up coming to Manhattan from. Somewhere else and that that was a different world button. You know that's where the settlers. Your knowledge of me it's printed came from here. It can Wednesday need him when did you actually met him. Or. Oh. In in the mid ninety's. I don't think he knew was I was in the game views on the escalator has regard goes to nickel ice waffle. It. I would have to a and Lou was not a fan that the fact that movie is about woman who'll almost murdered his friend. So it's known actor. Oh. Happy may. Speak. Harm. Them like him playing on dean and dean was one of the war poll so Chelsea. Stars. And a friend of blues. Playing on Deen Hewitt the lock and he. And then run escalators he turned away communities looked over show it once toys. Do your best have a good time and remember he was very very funny. In the way that that was First Amendment and then after The Sopranos hit. Q seven a concert at. In new York and in new album out called Ecstasy in. A common matters to whom can get tickets to see this shows sold out. And they went to his publicist Lee got tickets and there were two seats for me and my wife in the in the balcony and then after the show. His publicist is a blue wants to meet you which I didn't know is happening and I know that he knew I was aero knew what was it whatever. And we complexities and he could have been kinder nice more warm and and then you know we so each other's you know point two times over the years and that some. He was involved in Tibetan buddhism was. Sam mind when we get some benefits for too bad. That house to fund. And he's a big supporter of the jazz found jazz foundation the act so. Since that happened. It's it's almost unique in this genre doing this kind of thing to have somebody they get because you using this real figure. Did you have somebody like that when you were sixteen years old when you were going let's. Up somebody you looked up to had that impression and you and in and I know your parents have when I read about it were actors. My dad did mean to let me as a bus driver yeah Bronx and then when he was forty he started doing community theater. Which has definitely was it. Very influential. Looking back on certain very very courageous thing to do okay welcome it's dark and then one ice I started producing theater when I was. In my early twenties and he did some. Stuff with the loss and then he did. He got to play it Obama after that that he did with Jenny lament I mean he he's done some acting. But also which he did he she took. My brother to a lot of really cool movies I mean I saw movies probably a lot earlier than it should have as a boy like Midnight Cowboy. Dog Day Afternoon. So that explains why then yeah I'm midnight cowboys the stuck in stuck in my head I sought. When mostly AV eleven there's something. And when we got older brother Mike that nice to watch it every Christmas Eve. And I think there you know who needs it's a wonderful life. But I think I worked with John Kelly later on and I told them that he said that is me sweet. It's a little sick but it's very sweet. It's not you know it's not have to try that actors receive one. I don't know how to -- Ali is gonna roll. That we will we you wouldn't cut me you can start to see yourself I want a DS and wanna be. In this kind of arts. World I think it was being and it is you know seeing that kind of work those those actors like John Voight in Dallas. Option. And those guys. There was some there was something in the characters that they played like to you like Dog Day Afternoon where there was this. One guy against the world knows and you know. Like Midnight Cowboy these two very oddball characters kind of against the world like these underdogs against. The outside forces I think about that really hoop to me and I just thought about it yesterday that's definitely an element of that in this book like midnight cowboy and that feeling of that. You know journey through the damn him on the New York. So the friends you were growing up with that they think this was a weird thing for you do. We hear it but just. Probably. On the road to failure in something that would never really come to fruition. But my grandfather the use those. He's the comic Clark Gable you know. K here and I wasn't. Very handsome you know seventeen year old and easily his idea of an act it was Clark Gable in this. Romantic leading guys like actors act you. He was right on them what do you do in the run it's it's a very you know but. But you find your way you know I think it's important the finally the peer group and and to find your own way to work announces. You know be in the mercy of the industry. Which. Actors in general are. You know it's got to you've got to be offered a job and if you write it yourself and then you've got to basically get financing to do so everything is that problem. Well you don't people that. Hear your name and you're gonna think of The Sopranos right. Well I would think of good because. You'll always be spider me the rights equal topic that was really the beginning well that game new careers and and that's where says that's. Pretty could he get. It was was. You know for an Italian American kids who grew up and you know new York and to work with those guys I was like. Going to play with the Yankees in the case you know really in the World Series you know Danks Scorsese doing a gangster movie the Robert De Niro. That's like whoa I mean it was. It's pretty wild here. Well it's great because he'll pay as he shoots you in the foot it says it's something soul com. Frightening and memorable with a half. Because you don't understand what he's asking for would record dry skin and it's like he's just crazy. Doing that so why was the time in your life when you start acting that you thought yourself like abuse. When Swiss AZ cast me and that. I shot two days. Two scenes one two consecutive days and after the two days of like. Let's those of the you know those were my heroes. Something happened east hates you and it definitely okay. Well it's a very funny story when I get shot when they killed in nine seconds him. I had a glass and hand as a waiter. And I did my own stunt falling back going into the Barton. And the glass was real they didn't put it they. In have a break away for some reason so to my fingers got caught really badly. And I what's in the hospital. But I had bullet holes in my tests and blood everywhere. Clearly hospital queens they think I'm about to dock. I think they think it's of drug hit and I'm trying to explain to them. The people not know it's my hand I'm okay and it making them delirious they don't know what's going on the bringing in on the Gurney. Finally start examining these shields living in the wires that all of its its premium increases in the quarter for hours of the State's. But here's the point so when you get made into the mafia. They cut prick your finger and they take the blood and put on the picture the scene in the bird that's the mom via induction ceremony. And I said well I have the scars on my finger. My fingers were cut the blood came on Martin's Assisi gangster movie with Robert De Niro that you're today. Symbolic. That was. That is. It is Devoe. If it's kind of frightening story. Yeah why didn't they have that there be huge thing now about it. But when you do the sopranos something happens you career where it takes off it's like the breakthrough or. Yeah it was a very I mean. After goodfellas and a couple of the people woods recognize England's Long Island is stuck working consistently. But sopranos of the whole other level. His ability and your memories. And think it'd been. And often used. See I knew a lot of those people before The Sopranos because. He knew the New York. Filmed TV Khamese actually very small compared to Los Angeles and the Italian American committees even smaller. So a lot of those actors and worked with. And the ones they had or I get new eve going news. John intimate and Sharon Angela from acting school and looser Rico in the past or. So. In the rain from goodfellas. So and the ones it in no we've got to know very well so that was that it was like. Going down quarter. Friends in some respects and it was. And we all kinda. It all kind of happen for us at the same time together. So who is very very special. I remember your Emmy speech when you when you won best supporting actor and thanking everybody there but at the and you did something for a movie. Geek like myself that I loved he shouted out to John castigated instead that Jon Katz of eighties. Was somebody who inspired enemies. By what his work and they've do that my favorite film it. Yeah and I he and that even see him in this book to all attacks will become that fail. That's cool yeah he really amazes me and I got to work with. And is. Seymour casino is a very good friend of mine I've worked with and we became close I knew Peter falcons. Disk and our ban payments I I discuss Cassidy is a lot of them. From what I really there and said he's very underrated as a writer. Because. The scripts were not just in the you know the movies and not just in process they would thinks they are everybody in. And they all said the same thing that they would they would very very tan and I've seen sums on the screen please it was very tightly written and well and maybe out of everything use most underrated as a right. Well this is the first time in. Antsy don't know we always end in song a little. Now you had a abandon. I did with. It was called adults need to. And then it was we change the name. One tunnels I didn't. Will and you give me a little bit some song it's in an in it even be tiptoe through the tulips fraud deceit all we need is just a little bit. I can you quoted so I don't I couldn't say nobody it's gotten into it could Eastwood is saying that anything from me. All we would only that forges the move little bit of them. A little but all of that figurehead leftists say it could just beside you can recited but he you can I'm sure you who politically read this will find something musical. A minutes quote the title of the book which we do or even give the whole thing and its. The perfume burn designs. Holding tightly to that. And some inflicted for a minute. And was well. I thought that once music. Michael shank you very much good luck with their rates.

