US soldier arrested in Russia appeals detention, state media reports

LONDON -- A lawyer appointed for Gordon Black, a U.S. Army soldier arrested in Russia, has appealed his detention, according to the state-owned TASS news service.

Black was detained in Vladivostok, Russia, earlier this month on charges of criminal misconduct, according to the U.S. Army.

Two U.S. officials told ABC News last week that Black, a staff sergeant, had been stationed in South Korea before going on temporary leave. He was not granted permission to travel to Russia, the officials said.

Gordon Black, a U.S. serviceman detained in Russia, poses for a selfie in this picture obtained from social media, in an unspecified location, released on Feb. 2023. Gordon Black via Facebook via Reuters

Black had traveled to Russia to visit his girlfriend, the 35-year-old’s mother, Melody Jones, told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” last week.

Vladivostok is a port city in Russia’s far-east Primorsky Territory, which sits near the country's border with North Korea.

TASS said it released the news of Black's appeal in cooperation with the joint press service of the Primorsky Territory's judicial system.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Leah Sarnoff, Mark Guarino and Anne Flaherty contributed to this report.