Transcript for Unique Korean skincare products for 'GMA' anchors

And, one question, who is into the winter olympics? Everybody into the winter olympics? Amy is in pyeongchang. She's covering the games for us. We're lucky to have her there and here with us. You had a chance to soak in the local culture and have some fun, too. That's true. We have a 14-hour time difference. We have had time to have fun while you're all sleeping. I want to share the culture with you. I have some gifts for you. A first round of gifts. I want everyone to pass out to you. I'll explain what you're receiving. The olympic mascot is sooho. It's a tiger. These are basically what each athlete gets when they medal. So you're getting the same thing. The medalists are getting. And also the paralympic mascot. The white tiger is a big deal here in South Korea. He's supposed to bring protection to you. Oh, I need that. And to all the athletes here. So you're welcome. And they're so soft. Thank you, Amy. You know, you're always glowing. But there seems to be something different. What are you doing there? Yeah, I must admit. I'm really into the Korean skin care products that they're so famous for. So, my producers and I have had fun shopping. And, yeah, this is our personal collection. And this is what we do each night when we come home from the show. We finish around 11:00 P.M. We put the face masks on. Bring out the second gift. I'm giving you all some amazing face flasks Korea. I want to share with you some of the more interesting ones. This is horse fat. Apparently. It makes your skin smooth. This is a salmon face mask. It brightens your face. This is bird's nest. It -- I don't want to know what this is. This is if you have had too much beer. This is if you had too much coffee. And this one here, nothing says skin scare like mow day tows. I don't know. Nay have a mask for everything. It's quite funny. I don't know which ones you got. It's amazing how much they have. Don't we have people in the audience with them? Yeah, we do. I want to use it. How do they feel? How do they feel? It feels great. It's fresh. It smells good, too. Oh, okay. When Amy said there was one that smelled like salmon, that can't smell good. I don't know about bird's nest. You're the best, Amy. You're the absolute best. Have fun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.