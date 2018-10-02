Watch Idris Elba propose to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre

More
Actor Idris Elba proposed to model Sabrina Dhowre on Feb. 10, 2018 inside Rio Cinema in London.
0:37 | 02/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Watch Idris Elba propose to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52993321,"title":"Watch Idris Elba propose to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre","duration":"0:37","description":"Actor Idris Elba proposed to model Sabrina Dhowre on Feb. 10, 2018 inside Rio Cinema in London.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/watch-idris-elba-propose-girlfriend-sabrina-dhowre-52993321","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.