-
Now Playing: Santa helps man propose to Christmas-loving girlfriend
-
Now Playing: Idris Elba on marriage: 'You never know what might happen'
-
Now Playing: Watch Idris Elba propose to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre
-
Now Playing: North Korea's cheerleaders steal spotlight at Winter Olympics
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian receives backlash over topless photo taken by daughter, North West
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kate Upton shares her #MeToo moment
-
Now Playing: Joel McHale confronted by Nancy Grace, talks Hot Topics
-
Now Playing: Sports Illustrated's #MeToo tribute tone deaf?
-
Now Playing: Omarosa says on 'Celebrity Big Brother' that she's 'haunted' by Trump tweets
-
Now Playing: Daniel Kaluuya sings his version of Nina Simone's 'Strange Fruit'
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominee talks his role in blockbuster 'Get Out'
-
Now Playing: Prince William warns young girls about having an unrealistic body image
-
Now Playing: '2 Dope Queens' stars discuss breaking barriers in comedy on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Eagles head coach catches a beer from a fan with 1 hand mid-Super Bowl parade
-
Now Playing: '2 Dope Queens' stars answer questions from college students and fans
-
Now Playing: Holly Hunter opens up about 'Here and Now' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Gloria Allred says women 'must have a voice in the court of public opinion'
-
Now Playing: Music star Drake visits supermarket and pays for shoppers' groceries
-
Now Playing: 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies underway in South Korea
-
Now Playing: Kate Upton talks sexual misconduct allegations and reveals details of incident with Guess co-founder