Watch the 2018 Oscars livestream

At 8 p.m. ET, the Academy Awards will air live on ABC, but before that, there's plenty to watch!

ABC News will be streaming live from the red carpet outside Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, and all of the action can be seen here.

Stay tuned afterward: Though the pre-show, "Oscars Opening Ceremony Live From the Red Carpet," and the ceremony will be televised, ABC News will stream footage live from backstage during the show.

This year's show, hosted again by Jimmy Kimmel, promises to be a one that's reflective of the issues of the current day, including the #MeToo movement, but the focus, one producer told ABC News, will be on entertainment. Kimmel added that while "it's almost necessary now" for comedians to speak out about on "serious subjects," he plans to keep his jokes on the lighter side.

"It's an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives," he told ABC News. "And the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone who is, you know, nominated for, you know, best leading actress or best supporting or best director or cinematographer, or whatever, by making it unpleasant."

"I'm not going to ... stop any bad behavior with my jokes," he added.