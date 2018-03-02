How to watch the 90th Oscars

The night is almost here!

The 90th Oscars will air live this Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, and leading up to the big event, the network will broadcast a full day of Oscars-related programming.

Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET with a three-hour special, "Countdown to the Oscars," hosted by ABC News' Chris Connelly and Paula Faris. At 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC News and "Good Morning America" will be live on Facebook from the red carpet, before the official pre-show begins two hours later.

"Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet" begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and will feature exclusive access to the red carpet in the final hour leading up to the show. The ABC broadcast will be hosted by "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan, "The View" co-host Sara Haines, "The Goldbergs" star Wendi McLendon-Covey, Vanity Fair's west coast editor Krista Smith and IMDb special correspondent Dave Karger.

The 2018 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

A livestream of the Oscars is available to those with a participating TV provider in the following markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco.

Customers with a DirecTV subscription in Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach will also be able to watch the ABC livestream of the show.