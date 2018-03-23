Woman sues Russell Simmons for $10 million for alleged sexual assault

Russell Simmons is facing another sexual assault allegation and a $10 million lawsuit along with it.

In court documents obtained by ABC News, a woman, referred to as Jane Doe, has accused Simmons of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room and threatening to hurt her son if she didn’t comply.

According to the woman, she and her elementary school-aged son were attending a concert in Sacramento when Simmons invited her to an after-party. After dropping her son off with a babysitter, the woman says she accompanied Simmons first to his hotel, then a nightclub, and then back to his hotel.

The lawsuit then claims Simmons lured the woman into his room by saying he wasn't interested in her sexually since he was dating a famous model at the time. However, once inside the room, the woman claims Simmons announced his intention to have sex with her, and that he also threatened her son. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Simmons responded to the lawsuit in a statement obtained by ABC News.

“I vehemently deny all the allegations made against me,” he said. “They have shocked me to my core as I have never been abusive or violent in any way in my relations with women."

"I have submitted myself to multiple lie detector tests...I also answered no to the question, ‘Have you ever physically forced any woman to have sexual intercourse?’ I passed all of the lie detector tests," he continued.

As previously reported, at least nine women have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct; he's denied any wrongdoing. He's also stepped away from his companies in order to "commit [him]self to personal growth, spiritual learning and, above all, to listening."