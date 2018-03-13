No more "Pillowtalk" for Zayn Malik and his longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The couple has split.

In a statement on Twitter, Malik, 25, wrote, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul."

He added, "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."

The couple, who marked their two-year anniversary in November 2017, were last photographed together on Jan. 29.

In early January, Hadid, 22, posted a sweet tribute for Malik's 25th birthday. "Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better every day," she wrote.

The two have often bonded over fashion -- she photographed a Versace Versus campaign that he starred in, and admitted to Vogue magazine that they often wore each other's clothes.

The news was first reported by the British tabloid The Sun, which claimed that the two had "drifted apart" due to the pressure of their careers.