Couple who had 7 kids through IVF gives advice to others

Apr 5, 2018, 10:57 AM ET
PHOTO: Seen in this undated photo, siblings Kaitlyn, 9, Cody and Caleb, both 6, Chelsea and Kelsea, both 4, Caden and Colton, both 10 months.PlayJulie and Lance
A couple who were able to conceive seven children though the process of in vitro fertilization are now hoping to add to their large family.

Julie and Lance of Minnesota are parents to Kaitlyn, 9, and three sets of twins, Cody and Caleb, 6, Chelsea and Kelsea, 4 and Caden and Colton, 10 months. Now they want two more children.

In 2007 Julie, 40, and Lance, 39, had the opportunity to receive free IVF treatments through a raffle that they won at a “family building conference” -- a summit where participants attend workshops and hear speakers who discuss the options like IVF and adoption.

Julie and Lance, the Minnesota couple who welcomes sveen children via IVF, joined "Good Morning America" today with their kids from Minneapolis.

"I was just in amazement and I remember going forward with my hands shaking and I remember Lance started sobbing," Julie said today on "Good Morning America" of winning the raffle. "We were just in shock."

Seen in this undated photo, siblings Kaitlyn, 9, Cody and Caleb, both 6, Chelsea and Kelsea, both 4, Caden and Colton, both 10 months.

In 2007, the couple finished the IVF cycle and wound up with 10 embryos. They conceived their seven children as a result, Julie said.

Their daughter, Kaitlyn, was born in July 2008.

Julie, 40 and Lance, 39, seen in this undated photo with their daughter Kaitlyn, 9, and their three sets of twins, Cody and Caleb, bith 6, Chelsea and Kelsea, both 4, Caden and Colton, both 10 months.

Lance said he thought he and Julie would just have "two or three kids like most people."

Julie, 40 and Lance, 39, seen after having their sons Cody and Caleb, who are now 6 years old.

Seen here, dad Lance with his twin boys Cody and Caleb, now 6 years old.

"We're very thankful," Lance added.

Julie said she has a message for other couples struggling with infertility.

"It can be very lonely at times and I just want them to be encouraged and to have hope...God has blessed us with seven miracles and we're so thankful for each one of them," she said.

Julie is seen pregnant with her daughter Kaitlyn, now 9. Kaitlyn was born in July 2008 and was conceived via IVF.

The couple said that doctors will implant the two remaining embryos in the fall in hopes that two babies will be born next summer.

