Ginger Zee's new baby boy, Miles, makes his 'GMA' debut

Feb 20, 2018, 10:10 AM ET
Ginger Zee's new baby boy, Miles, made his “GMA” debut today!

Zee, 37, gave birth to her second child, a healthy baby boy named Miles Macklin, on Feb. 9. Miles weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

Today, the ABC News chief meteorologist and her husband, Ben Aaron, introduced Miles from their couch to “GMA” viewers.

“Even more than [my first] Adrian ever was, he is so chill. He is a baby that hangs out, looks around, he’s very alert, very cool,” Zee said with Aaron and 2-year-old Adrian at her side.

"Big brother has been helping so much, he was just trying to hold him and help," Zee added.

Zee shared a sweet video of Adrian serenading Miles with a lullaby. “My heart is exploding,” Zee wrote on Instagram.

Adrian serenading Miles. My heart is exploding. #truecolors

A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee) on Feb 17, 2018 at 4:22pm PST

Before giving birth, Zee posed a candid question to her Facebook followers wondering how she'd ever love her second child as much as her first. The question drew thousands of responses, including many from fellow moms who revealed they felt the same way. Now, Zee said she understands.

"It was just as everybody said," Zee reflected. "The minute he came out, I was crazy about him."

Zee and Aaron reside in New York City.

