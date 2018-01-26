ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, are expecting their second child in February. Zee, 37, posed a question to her Facebook followers this week, wondering how she'll ever love her second child as much as her first, 2-year-old Adrian.

The question drew more than 5,000 responses.

"I had the exact same fear, but that went away as soon as I held my second child. Your heart grows bigger and makes just as special a place as your first one is in," wrote one woman.

"I remember thinking the exact same thing," wrote another woman. "I cried the final two weeks thinking I’d have to split me in two to show them both the same amount of love and attention. BUT! As usual.... women are amazing beings. Loving two the same comes naturally. You’ll see!"

When I look at my 2-year-old son, Adrian, my heart is full.

He was an easy baby. He is a gentle soul. He is my everything. So as I approach my due date, I’ve been encountering some insane feelings.

Now when I look at Adrian, my brain is flooded with questions.

What if I don’t love my new baby as much as Adrian? What if he is more difficult? Is this where favorites are formed? Have I spent enough one-on-one time with Adrian? Will our relationship change right away?

I even stooped so low as to ask my son if there was anything else he wanted to do with me before his brother is born. Of course he has no idea what I am saying and had no answer.

And then I cried.

Yes, I am emotional due to hormones but I posted this question on Facebook and the response was INCREDIBLE.

I am not alone in these irrational fears and apparently I will never understand the multiplication of love, the growth of my heart, the beautiful gift of being able to love so much from God, I will not understand that which I have been told until that baby is cuddling with me two weeks from today.

We have done our best to prepare Adrian for his little brother.

We got him a special big brother T-shirt that matches a little-brother onesie. We have walked him through the baby’s new room and gadgets and we were able to find books and shows that approach the subject of becoming a big brother.

Overall, Adrian seems excited. He points to my belly and says, "Baby brother come out," and he kisses my belly and says, "Love you baby brother." I don’t think he fully understands, though, because he will pull up his own shirt and point to his own belly saying, "Baby in here.”

Either way, I am less worried about his reaction and more about mine. I just want to be fair and I want to give them both all the love and support they deserve.

I am realizing now that mommy fears, guilt and joys will all be doubled. I don’t know how you all who have done it before me have done it but that is what keeps me going. Your awesome responses have been so comforting and encouraging.

So, now I will take that clutter of frenetic questions that keep popping up in my head and focus the energy on the love and joy I already feel.

I am no longer going to worry and just enjoy every day before and after because I don’t know that I will ever have the chance to do this again and I feel so fortunate to have this opportunity.

I get to be a mom times two. That is pretty darn special.

