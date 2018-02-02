Hilarious dad video for any parent who needs a break

If you're a parent in need of a break, which is pretty much anyone with kids, you need to see this video.

The premise of this hilarious medication parody video is that the parents are suffering from an affliction known as "pa-ren-ting" and should ask their doctor about a medication called "aphukenbrakE."

Created by "The Dad" and with more than 5 million views on Facebook in just a few days, the video is laugh-out-loud funny.

The reaction to the video has been "overwhelmingly positive," Joel Willis, executive editor of "The Dad," told "Good Morning America."

"It seems to hit home for everyone, parents and non-parents alike. I've seen non-parents say they're flagging the video to watch later in life when they have kids. I think deep down we could all use AphukenbrakE. It's a great video because it jokes about taking a break, but shows dads as involved, working hard for our kids and making sacrifices, even though we don't take ourselves too seriously, which is what 'The Dad' is all about."

Nick Fabiano, head Of Video for 'The Dad,' and himself a father of two, created the video with Ben Stumpf, head writer and director of "The Dad." He said he got the idea when "someone cut me off on the Manhattan Bridge on my way home from work and I said, 'Gimme a f------ break!' The video idea popped into my head. I called Ben and he agreed we should make it. We shot it the next day."

And as for their favorite way to take a break? "Sit back and reading ABC News and hangin' with the boys," Stumpf said.