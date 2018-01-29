Pink's Instagram post is every working mom

Pink's Instagram of training for her upcoming tour while one of her kids climbs all over her is resonating with working moms everywhere.

As she states in her caption: #doubleduty. And what working mom -- famous or not -- hasn't had to juggle the kids and working all at the same time? Conference calls on mute anyone?

Her photo has been liked almost a quarter million times since Sunday.

Pink is training for her upcoming tour, Beautiful Trauma, which kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1. She and husband Carey Hart are parents to a daughter, Willow, and son, Jameson.