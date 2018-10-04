Transcript for Consumer groups slam YouTube for collecting data on children

Our "Gma" cover storyno a coalition ofsumer gro is calling for a federal investigation of ybe and YouTube is fighting back against claims they violatedvacy laws by collecting imation on kids. Sky Worley is here with more on W par need to know Y, CKY. Reporter: Good morning, geor yes, YouTube being accused of violating the children'sli privacy protection at law requires companies get parental condition senator to collect certain information on kids. YouTube saying its Maine I not for children. Some parents are confused, though, about how to pro their kids' privacy. Lauren Fulmer says her K are on YouTube all the time. Youtu is extremely popular inur household. I like to watch kid things cause it's really cool and there's lot of the of kid stuff on it. Eporter: Me than 20 consumerdvocacy groups filed a contemplate with the federal trade commission asking for an investigation into YouTube and its parent company,ogle. YouTube is collecting tons of information on all of U when we're watching vid and including all the children W ar watching videos so given that, they need to get parental permission to collect ination from kids. Reporter: It alleg youtu is in violation of the children's online pcyct which requires companies obtain re concept in order to llect certai kinds of personal information onids under the age of 13. The info theroup claims is being collected is telepmber, location information and identifiers. If this is tru pretty bothersome to me. I feel like it's very important to keepir information private. Reporter: T ftc confirm it had rdhe comaint and had no further comment. YouTube said it is reviewing T complaint and willluef there are things we Cano to improve. YouTube is not forhildren an that its YouTube kids app is specifically designed for childrendd we have clear S policy that restrict advertisfrom targeting personalized a to to children under 13 or collecting personally identifiable informn from them. If you click on Ute's main site terms of service, the termsstate you affirm you are over the a of 13. You also C registe for an account without navigating an age gate. There is a lot ofontent out there. And acceility is overwhelmi being able to share that information a little bit mor clearly so that there's a clear understag of what is being Sha woulde very help Becky, this is important stuff. What els do parents need to know about all the datat's being collected? Well George, a lot of the big interne company, Google, youtube,ebook make money by selling targeted adverng based on user data. I mean I'd love to grab a device and tell you click segs, uncheck this box, it's just not that straightforward if you want to keep usi these services. Remember, ybe S their site isn'teant F children so they've YouTube kids, a separ site that doesn't target them with terest-based advertising. I know they say that we're L shaking our heads here beca O kids are on YouTube day long. Yeah, I mean I think it's rtant to remember, though, we worry, we're not tng about identifiable data being sold that's for presenting stranger er this is about awareness and, remember, if you don't wan anybody tracking what your K are hi remember this old ce, the DVD player, yeah, nobody knows my kids wat it. Going old school. Becky, thanks very mu Every kid at home was L

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.