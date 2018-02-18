Inside look at New York's famous toy fair

More
Check out the latest new toys set to hit retail stores soon.
3:14 | 02/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside look at New York's famous toy fair

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53178370,"title":"Inside look at New York's famous toy fair","duration":"3:14","description":"Check out the latest new toys set to hit retail stores soon.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/inside-yorks-famous-toy-fair-53178370","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.