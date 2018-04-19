-
Now Playing: Fore-ever love with golfer's marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: Bachelor speaks out after backing out of marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: Christie Brinkley shares her morning routine
-
Now Playing: This company recycles event flowers and donates them to help people in need
-
Now Playing: Supermodel Christie Brinkley gives 3 'GMA' viewers a makeover
-
Now Playing: Fashion psychologist shares how what you wear affects your life
-
Now Playing: Parents reveal why they cheat at board games
-
Now Playing: Waitresses describe sexual harassment they've endured on the job
-
Now Playing: Model gets engaged during Bridal Fashion Week
-
Now Playing: Nose art is the new trend taking over Instagram
-
Now Playing: Little girl's reaction to Princess Tiana doll will melt your heart
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Must-have products for much-needed TLC
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old boy grows out his hair for 2 years, donates 14 inches to kids in need
-
Now Playing: How to copy royal wedding dresses for less
-
Now Playing: One on one with chef Nir Mesika, who's changing perceptions of Israeli cuisine in NYC
-
Now Playing: Kind stranger comforts scared toddler during flight
-
Now Playing: Step inside the new TWA hotel at JFK airport in New York City
-
Now Playing: How to make celeb chef Marcus Samuelsson's spring chicken salad recipe
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old 'officer' gives roses, tickets for 'being too cute'
-
Now Playing: Woman makes incredible 'Fixer Upper'-inspired dollhouse