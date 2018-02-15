-
Now Playing: Scene inside Florida high school after shooting
-
Now Playing: Teachers credited with saving lives in deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: Students describe moments of deadly high school shooting
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for clues in deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: Florida school shooting suspect had been expelled: Police
-
Now Playing: 'Veep' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'ready to rock' post-surgery
-
Now Playing: Florida shooting is this year's 18th school-related shooting in the US
-
Now Playing: How parents can talk to children about school shootings
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer says he paid porn star out of his own pocket
-
Now Playing: Flight makes emergency landing because of loss of parts, violent shaking
-
Now Playing: Intel chiefs issue warning about Russia and 2018 election
-
Now Playing: FBI director contradicts White House timeline for Rob Porter controversy
-
Now Playing: Tainted alcohol reports in Mexico spur call for action
-
Now Playing: Driver says gas pedal got stuck on his SUV
-
Now Playing: 1st look at trailer for 'Uncle Drew' movie
-
Now Playing: What parents can do to help prevent the spread of flu
-
Now Playing: We tried out 2 popular baking kits: SoBakeable and FoodStirs
-
Now Playing: Couple gives each other an annual review every year of their marriage
-
Now Playing: Meet the woman breaking barriers for black women in sports
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish to co-star in a mob drama