Watch as an entire student body welcomes back a Special Olympian

More
Ella Chambers was greeted with hugs, chants and cheers.
1:13 | 04/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Watch as an entire student body welcomes back a Special Olympian
Regularly. We didn't. Yes you are. Forget. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54690362,"title":"Watch as an entire student body welcomes back a Special Olympian ","duration":"1:13","description":"Ella Chambers was greeted with hugs, chants and cheers. ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/watch-entire-student-body-welcomes-back-special-olympian-54690362","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.