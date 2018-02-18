Meet Ryan. He's not your average 6-year-old.

Ryan has his own YouTube channel where he reviews toys called Ryan ToysReview.

With over 12 million subscribers on YouTube, it is one of the most popular YouTube channels in the world.

He was the youngest person to make Forbes' World's Highest-Paid YouTube Stars list for 2017, making an estimated $11 million last year. (Ryan's last name and home state are not disclosed, as per his family's wishes, according to Forbes.)

Saturday was a very special day for Ryan. He attended the New York Toy Fair -- the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere -- to get his very own toy line!

Ryan revealed some of the toys that will debut as part of his toy line: Toy cars, collectible figures and even a fire truck.

ABC News

Media company pocket.watch and Bonkers Toys partnered with Ryan to bring his toys to life.

Which toy is Ryan's favorite?

"My toy," he said excitedly.

Looks like Ryan's new toys will be keeping him busy for a while!