Disney's Toy Story Land opening date announced

Feb 16, 2018, 8:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Toy Story Land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. PlayThe Walt Disney Company
Big news summer travelers: Toy Story Land, one of the most anticipated family attractions in 2018, has an official opening date.

It was announced live on "Good Morning America" that June 30 is the big day.

PHOTO: The Slinky Dog Dash ride arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Walt Disney Company
The Slinky Dog Dash ride arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

To celebrate the announcement, Disney brought a piece of the new land right to New York City's Times Square. Slinky Dog Dash is one of many attractions in the new 11-acre Toy Story Land where guests will shrink to the size of a toy and be surrounded by giant versions of childhood toys.

PHOTO: This swirling saucer attraction is coming to Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World Resort. The Walt Disney Company
This swirling saucer attraction is coming to Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World Resort.

“With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering’s collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. “This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy.”

While the original "Toy Story" movie was released in 1995, Toy Story Midway Mania opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's California Adventure in 2008.

PHOTO: Toy Story Land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Walt Disney Company
Toy Story Land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Now, 10 years later, the all-new addition to Disney's Hollywood Studios is set against the backdrop of Andy's backyard. One of the main attractions include Slinky Dog Dash, a ride for the whole family where Slinky Dog twists his coils around curves, hills and drops across Toy Story Land. Alien Swirling Saucers is another fun attraction for guests where they will board a toy rocket for a spin through space.

PHOTO: Woodys Lunch Box will be a new quick-service window serving tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats within Toy Story Land at Disneys Hollywood Studios when it opens in summer 2018.The Walt Disney Company
Woody's Lunch Box will be a new quick-service window serving tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats within Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios when it opens in summer 2018.

When it comes time for a bite to eat head to Woody's Lunch Box, a walk-up window serving old-fashioned soda floats along with other tasty eats and treats.

To Disney World... and infinity... and beyond!

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

