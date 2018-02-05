It's so important to start your day off on the right note, but it’s hard to cook up a nutritional breakfast when you're rushing out door.

"The Chew" co-host Carla Hall teamed up with Quaker Oats, a sponsor of "Good Morning America," to share breakfast recipes featuring oats to help you lead a heart healthy lifestyle.

These featured recipes below are sponsored by Quaker Oats.

Oat and peanut butter smoothie

This recipe is a great option for someone on the go, Hall says.

1 Serving

Prep Time: 2 mins

Total Time: 2 mins

Ingredients:

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

2 tbsp peanut butter powder

1/2 cup Quaker Oats

1 banana (peeled, frozen)

1/3 cup frozen blueberries

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

In the carafe of a blender, add the almond milk, peanut butter, oats, banana, blueberries and cinnamon.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a large glass and enjoy!

Egg white spinach breakfast wraps

Makes 4 wraps

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 8 mins

Total Time: 13 mins

Ingredients:

12 egg whites (divided)

1 teaspoon canola oil

2 cloves garlic (peeled, thinly sliced

1 (5-ounce) package spinach

4 tablespoons low-fat cheddar (grated)

4 whole-wheat high fiber wraps (warmed)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper (to taste)

cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray and transfer to oven to preheat for 5 minutes.

Evenly divide egg whites among 4 ramekins or cups. Beat egg whites with small whisk or fork and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a medium nonstick pan over medium heat, add olive oil and warm through. Add garlic and sauté until golden and fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add spinach and sauté until wilted, about 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and set aside.

On a clean work space, lay out whole-wheat wraps.

Remove sheet pan from oven and carefully pour the egg whites from each ramekin toward each corner of the baking sheet, leaving space between the separate pours. Return to oven and bake for 1-2 minutes or until cooked through.

Remove sheet tray from oven and evenly divide baked egg whites among the wraps. Evenly divide spinach among the eggs and sprinkle each mixture with 1 tablespoon of cheddar. Roll up to enclose filling and serve.

Morning oat bowl

4 Servings

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 17 mins

Total Time: 27 mins

Ingredients for the oats:

4 cups water

2 cups Quaker oats

1/2 cup orange juice (about 1-2 oranges)

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Toppings:

1/4 cup chia seeds

2 bananas (peeled, sliced)

1 cup strawberries (hulled, thinly sliced)

1 cup blueberries

1/2 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Directions:

For the Morning Oats:

In medium saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the oats, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the orange juice and cook until orange juice is absorbed, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cinnamon and set aside.

For the Toppings:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

In a medium nonstick saute pan, over medium heat, add the coconut chips, tossing frequently, until golden brown, about 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside to cool completely. Return the pan to medium heat.

To the nonstick pan, add the sunflower seeds, chia seeds and sesame seeds. Add the olive oil, season with salt and toss to coat. Cook, tossing frequently, until seeds are toasted and fragrant, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

To Assemble:

Divide the oats evenly among the 4 bowls. On top of the oats in piles, add 1/4 of the toasted coconut chips, 1/4 of the bananas, 1/4 of the sliced strawberries, 1/4 of the blueberries and 1/4 of the toasted seed mixture. Repeat with remaining bowls of oats and toppings.

In a medium bowl, stir together the Greek yogurt and the almond milk and dollop the mixture on top of each composed bowl.