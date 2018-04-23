This NYC bakery makes the most Instagram-worthy succulent cakes

A New York bakery is turning trendy succulents into stunning desserts that look almost too good to eat.

Jiahn Kang takes edible art to a whole new level at her bakery, Brooklyn Floral Delight.

bk_floral_delight/Instagram

Her nature-inspired cakes are made and meticulously decorated out of buttercream and come in flavors from vanilla to matcha and even Earl Grey.

Whether it’s cacti cupcakes to wreath cakes, Kang’s attention to detail is noticeable in every lifelike dessert she decorates.

"I focus more on detail and color," she told ABC News.

bk_floral_delight/Instagram

Kang, who has a background in fashion design, told ABC News that her objective was to "connect fashion and sweets" to “make a piece of art for individuals."

Since opening her bakery in 2015, Kang has created a very cozy atmosphere for her customers and has gained attention for her aesthetically pleasing treats on social media.

bk_floral_delight/Instagram

Her posts of succulent cakes and cupcakes consistently rack up hundreds of likes on Instagram.

Would you try one of Kang’s lifelike desserts?

bk_floral_delight/Instagram