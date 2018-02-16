“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran invested in a tiny cake baking company called Daisy Cakes during season 2 of the hit ABC show and still can’t resist a slice of their cake.

"I’m madly in love with Daisy’s apple-walnut pound cake because it’s deliciously moist and has this amazing flavor and texture -- with a crunchy top to die for,” Corcoran said.

Since the show, Kim Nelson Daisy from Pauline, South Carolina, has grown her cake business to more than $4 million in sales, according to the company, and is sharing her recipes and tried-and-true tips in a new cookbook, “Daisy Cakes Bakes!"

Barbara Corcoran

“Kim is authentic and her Daisy Cakes are straight from the heart,” Corcoran said. “It’s a Southern belle baking Southern layer cakes made with all fresh ingredients and recipes that have been passed down through three generations of family bakers,” Corcoran said. “I’ve learned to bake with love!”

Clarkson Potter

Daisy shared the recipe with “GMA” from the new book, in stores Feb. 27, for Corcoran’s favorite apple-walnut pound cake.

Clarkson Potter

Apple-walnut pound cake

Makes one 10-inch cake

Clarkson Potter

"Hands down, without a doubt, this is my absolute favorite cake in the world! It is so moist and delicious, with an incredibly crunchy top. I swear, the longer you keep it, the better it gets! No mixer is required, so cleanup’s a breeze."

Ingredients

-- Pan grease (see below) or extra vegetable shortening and flour for preparing the pans

-- 3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

-- 1 teaspoon baking soda

-- 1 teaspoon salt

-- 2 cups sugar

-- 1 1/2 cups canola oil

-- 3 large eggs

-- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

-- 3 cups 1/2-inch pieces of peeled and cored apples (preferably Winesap)

-- 1 cup black walnuts, coarsely chopped

-- 1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Coat a 10-inch tube pan with pan grease (see below) or a thin layer of shortening with a light dusting of flour.

In medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla until well blended and light yellow in color, 3 minutes.

Whisk the flour mixture into the bowl; the batter will be very stiff.

Using a spatula, fold in the apples, walnuts, and coconut. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly (it will be very thick).

Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Let the cake cool for 20 minutes before removing it from the pan.

Make your own pan grease:

"There’s really no need to buy expensive nonstick spray when you can make your own “pan grease” for baking. This recipe is quick and easy to make, and it will keep in your fridge for up to three months. Since it’s equal parts shortening, oil, and flour, you can make as little or as much as you need. I highly recommend preparing a big batch for your holiday baking!"

Makes 2 1/2 cups

-- 1 cup vegetable shortening

-- 1 cup canola oil

-- 1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the shortening, oil and flour on low speed until incorporated. Scrape down the sides and around the bottom of the bowl and continue beating on high speed until velvety smooth without any lumps, 3 minutes. The coating will keep in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Whisk thoroughly before each use.