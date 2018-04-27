For anyone whose royal wedding invite got lost in the mail, there's still a way in. Well, maybe not for the ceremony but certainly when it comes to tasting some of the delicious food and drinks inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding celebration!

A few companies have released their Royal wedding inspired products. Check out the ever-growing list for a taste of royal-tea.

Harney and Sons "Royal Wedding Tea"

The tea purveyor debuted their "Royal Wedding Tea" just in time for the couple's nuptials. The white tea blend is complete with pink rosebuds and comes in a dainty yellow tin with white and pink details.

"To join the celebration we have brought back this delicious, royal blend of white tea, almond, coconut and vanilla. It's the perfect cup of tea to make you feel like you're a guest on their special day," marketing director Emeric Harney told ABC News of the exclusive flavor. Harney and Sons could not confirm whether the tea will be served at the royal wedding.

The tea is available on the company's website and Amazon.

Ample Hills Royal Wedding ice cream flavor contest

The ice cream shop has dubbed its loyal customers responsible for creating their new Royal Wedding flavor "fit for a queen" and will take submissions through comments and social media posts.

Hear ye, hear he! It’s flavor contest time! Help us create a flavor fit for a queen ?? #amplehillsroyalwedding pic.twitter.com/kfRIspCh8X — Ample Hills Creamery (@amplehills) April 2, 2018

"The lucky winner (or winners) will be gifted a four-pack of this special Royal Wedding flavor shipped directly to your door, while the winning flavor will be churned and available at all Ample Hills New York and New Jersey shops and available for nationwide shipping," the company said in a press release for the contest.

Some fans of the royal couple and the delicious dessert have already weighed in with some sweet suggestions -- like this one for "Ginger Windsor Wedding Tea."

Ginger Windsor Wedding Tea - Earl Grey Ice Cream with Ginger Biscuits, Clotted Cream Bits and a Strawberry Jam Swirl #amplehillsroyalwedding — Alaina Henry (@lainahank) April 12, 2018

Harry and Meghan's Windsor Knot pale ale

The specialty brew is made by Windsor and Eton brewery, using barley grown locally on the Royal Farms, located outside the Queen's Windsor Castle home where Harry and Markle will tie the knot.

"We use a special blend of British hops called Invicta in recognition of Prince Harry’s role in creating the Invictus Games, with some great American West Coast hops and champagne yeast as a finishing touch," the company wrote in its description of the pale ale. "Marrying these ingredients creates a new pale ale that is young, fresh and full of character."

Co-founder Will Calvert said they chose an interlocking windsor knot design for the label "to reflect the strength and support [Harry and Meghan] give each other."

The beer costs approximately $3.20 USD a bottle and is available for international purchase through Ales by Mail.

Lemon and Elderflower Soda

In case you haven't heard Harry and Meghan will be serving a spring inspired lemon and elderflower wedding cake. These light and refreshing sparkling soda's will emulate their favorite royal flavors.

Head to the Royal Wedding pop-up bar

If you're in Washington D.C. between May 4 - May 20 grab a drink and celebrate the Royal wedding at the Royal Pop-Up Bar.

According to Drink Company, the team behind other well known pop-up experiences, the space will recreate the interior of St. George's Chapel complete with herldic flags, faux stained-glass accents and offer specialty drinks.

The bar will serve 11 cocktails inspired by the royal family and springtime in England, some of which will be presented inside a souveneir crown.

Roast a Royal "Engagement Chicken"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they were "roasting a chicken" together at their cottage when he popped the question to the former "Suits" actress.

That small detail from their special evening caused speculation about the famous myth of the "engagement chicken," a recipe that promises to help get the cook engaged.

While it's not clear whether they made the Glamour magazine editor's famous "engagement chicken" recipe or another roast chicken from "The Barefoot Contessa" Ina Garten, it's a classic dish that's now synonymous with the soon to be wed royal couple.

Click here for Glamour’s recipe for Engagement Chicken.