Mar 28, 2018, 9:01 AM ET
PHOTO: A Labrador Retriever, is shown at The American Kennel Club Reveals The Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 2016 at AKC Canine Retreat on March 21, 2017 in New York.PlayJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Labrador retrievers are the most popular dog breed in the United States, but perhaps not for long.

The French bulldog could soon take their place on the American Kennel Club (AKC)’s annual list of most popular dog breeds.

PHOTO: Freddie, a two-year-old French bulldog dog, poses for a photograph on the second day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 10, 2017 in Birmingham, England. Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Freddie, a two-year-old French bulldog dog, poses for a photograph on the second day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 10, 2017 in Birmingham, England.

The French bulldog climbed into the top four last year, knocking the Beagle out of the top five for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The 2017 list was released today by the AKC.

“The French bulldog is poised for a takeover,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a statement, noting the breed’s “adaptability” and “loveable temperament.”

The Labrador retriever though has held the top ranking in AKC’s list for 27 years, a feat DiNardo attributed to the breed’s versatility and family-friendly nature.

PHOTO: A Labrador Retriever, is shown at The American Kennel Club Reveals The Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 2016 at AKC Canine Retreat on March 21, 2017 in New York.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
A Labrador Retriever, is shown at 'The American Kennel Club Reveals The Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 2016' at AKC Canine Retreat on March 21, 2017 in New York.

The German shepherd came in No. 2 for the second straight year. Rare breeds, including canaans, harriers and skye terriers, jumped several spots each last year, according to the AKC.

PHOTO: Best In Show winner at the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Rumor, a 5 year old German Shepherd, poses for photographs during his visit to One World Observatory on Feb.15, 2017 in New York.Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images
Best In Show winner at the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show "Rumor", a 5 year old German Shepherd, poses for photographs during his visit to One World Observatory on Feb.15, 2017 in New York.

Here are the top 10 rankings from the AKC.

2017 Most Popular Dogs in the U.S.

1. Labrador retriever

2. German shepherd

3. Golden retriever

4. French bulldog

5. Bulldog

6. Beagle

7. Poodle

8. Rottweiler

9. Yorkshire terrier

10. German shorthaired pointer

