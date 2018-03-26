Spunky dachshund Crusoe achieves internet celebrity, with of course a little help from his owners

Mar 26, 2018, 3:18 PM ET

Many animal owners may put their pets on a pedestal, but some take their admiration online.

The owners of Crusoe, a spunky dachshund, have posted videos of their beloved pet that have drawn a billion views and 3 million followers.

Crusoe is a celebrity dachshund thanks to many photo shoots with homemade costumes and the diligence of his adoptive human parents, Ryan Beauchesne and Lauren Dionne, both of Ottawa, Canada.

PHOTO: Lauren Dionne and Ryan Beauchesne take photos of their internet-famous dog, Crusoe, at their home in Ottawa, Canada.Janet Weinstein/ABC News
It’s Crusoe’s personality that inspires the posts by Beauchesne, who acts as the pup's manager.

“He is a little bit of a diva,” said Beauchesne. “He is a little bit sassy.”

PHOTO: Crusoe, an internet-famous dachshund, poses in front of his wall of fame that is decorated with a collection of work that hes done.Janet Weinstein/ABC News
The dog's appeal is that everything is “from his perspective, how the world revolves around him,” Beauchesne said. “People kind of get a laugh because, of course, every dog kind of expects everything from their owners.”

When Crusoe was about a year old, his owners started a blog that was meant to be a side project, but the audience grew exponentially within a year.

“Some of the first videos that went viral … a lot of them were just him in some sort of crazy, wacky outfit,” said Beauchesne. “That image of a cute little dog in this crazy outfit just really appealed to people.”

PHOTO: Ryan Beauchesne talks to his celebrity pup, Crusoe, at their home in Ottawa, Canada.Janet Weinstein/ABC News
Dionne said, “Ryan and Crusoe have a really strong bond and they're together 24-7.”

“Ryan's always doing some videos, filming, so they have this kind of unique friendship,” she said.

Crusoe and Beauchesne have won a book deal, met hundreds of the dachshund's fans while on tour, and own a closet full of homemade costumes and gifts from fans.

PHOTO: Ryan Beauchesne holds his dog, Crusoe, in front of the pups wall of fame, featuring a collection of work hes done.Janet Weinstein/ABC News
“They say you should do what you love for a living, and mine is to spend time with my dog,” said Beauchesne. “I'm so appreciative of that every day.”

As Crusoe's fame was soaring, just over a year ago, he had to undergo emergency surgery on his spine.

PHOTO: Crusoe poses for a photo on the doorstep of his Ottawa, Canada home.Janet Weinstein/ABC News
“We noticed he was going wobbly, in the back legs,” Beauchesne said. “And at that point, you have pretty much 24 hours to do the surgery or they can be completely paralyzed.”

“Our hearts just sank,” he said.

Crusoe needed to relearn how to walk, and through recovery, his owners received an outpouring of support with thousands of letters and gifts of squeaky toys from Crusoe’s fans, also known as Cru’s crew.

PHOTO: Ryan Beauchesne takes his dachshund, Crusoe, into the picturesque woods to take photos for their Instagram account.Janet Weinstein/ABC News
"Sometimes I look at it and think, 'Is this just silly what we're doing? Making silly little dog videos,'" said Beauchesne.

"But when it does make a difference to somebody’s life or bring them that daily joy that they really appreciate, I feel like we're making some sort of little difference to the world," he said.

