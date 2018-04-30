College students take business class on spin bikes

Go inside a Fordham University course that integrates exercise with learning in a must-see way.
04/30/18

Comments
I have been introducing movement and fitness in my classes and I found that since then class would really allow students to exercise their own leisure. While it professor touches my south can lecture at this time. When I was offered the opportunity of a workout and and learn at the same time they've been working my schedule every cancer. I see. That's that they are losing their attention a little bit and be losing an intense interval. And that's who like get their energy back. I think it's a great opportunity for active learning other then house of learning weren't listening. Across election to back. And other costs as well. I think there are sometimes journalism and now back here when your right hand and it's like belittling you hear it gets to be focused. It's a fantastic. Way of engaging students and as a professor as a teacher that's very gratified.

