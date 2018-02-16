A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football player who joined teammates and coaches in an interview that aired today on “Good Morning America” remembered slain coach and campus monitor Aaron Feis as “one of the best guys I know.”

Feis, who was among the 17 people whom a former student allegedly killed Wednesday in a shooting rampage, died while saving lives, authorities said, though unable to provide details.

But the particulars don’t matter to grieving players like Robbie Rodriquez, a junior on the football team.

The coach, 37, was “one of the best guys I know; just open-hearted, open to anyone, always there for people. If you needed him [he was] on his golf cart, rolling right to you,” a reference to the coach’s method of transportation around campus.

Others players expressed similar sentiments.

“Say someone messed up, he wouldn't come over screaming at you,” sophomore Gage Gaynor told “GMA." “He'd come over, tell you what you did wrong, tell you how you could do it right.”

Teammate Patrick Scullen, a junior, called Feis a “great coach [and] great man.”

“He always put a smile on my face every single day,” Patrick added.

Team head coach Willis May shared his shock on hearing the news, adding it will be tough to return to coaching without Feis not by his side.

“I didn't want to believe it, I didn't want it to be true,” May told “GMA.” “I love him … things are going to be real hard to go back to school and not see my buddy.”

May called Feis a “hero” even before the deadly shooting.

“He didn't need to get shot to be a hero … he was a hero every day because people looked up to him, respected him … it's not a high-paying job,” May said, “but if you can change somebody's life you know and make him into a better person, that's what it's all about.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who confirmed the death Thursday morning said Feis died "protecting others, guarantee that because that's who Aaron Feis was. He was one of the greatest people I knew. He was a phenomenal man."

The sheriff described Feis as a beloved football coach who was well-known in the local community.

"I coached with him. My two boys played for him," Israel said. "The kids in this community loved him, adored him."

The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for premeditated murder and held without bond Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remains closed today, according to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Cruz had been expelled from the high school for unspecified disciplinary reasons, authorities said. A former classmate and a former teacher told ABC News that Cruz was barred from carrying a backpack on campus prior to his expulsion.

Wednesday's school shooting is among the deadliest in U.S. history. Cruz allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle that he legally purchased within the past year from a federally licensed dealer, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

ABC News' Brent Black, Aaron Katersky, Josh Margolin, Michael Rothman, Matthew Stone and Scott Withers contributed to this report.