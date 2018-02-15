'Hero' coach and freshman among victims of Florida school massacre

Feb 15, 2018, 1:50 PM ET
PHOTO: Family members embrace following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.PlayWilfredo Lee/AP
WATCH Student, parent recount terror of school shooting

A football coach and a 14-year-old freshman were among the 17 people killed in a mass shooting at a South Florida high school Wednesday.

More than a dozen others were injured in the Valentine's Day rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

PHOTO: Students are released from a lockdown outside of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. after reports of an active shooter, Feb. 14, 2018.John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Polaris
Students are released from a lockdown outside of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. after reports of an active shooter, Feb. 14, 2018.

PHOTO: Marla Eveillard, 14, cries as she hugs friends before the start of a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, for the victims of the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.Gerald Herbert/AP
Marla Eveillard, 14, cries as she hugs friends before the start of a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, for the victims of the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

Here is what we know about the victims who have been identified by ABC News.

Aaron Feis

School football coach and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate Aaron Feis was one of the 17 killed, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Feis was protecting others when he was shot, Israel said.

A former high school classmate called Feis a "hero."

The football team added on Twitter, "He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

PHOTO: Tyra Hemans, a 19-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sobs as she holds signs honoring slain teachers and friends near the police cordon around the school in Parkland Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.Zachary Fagenson/Reuters
Tyra Hemans, a 19-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sobs as she holds signs honoring slain teachers and friends near the police cordon around the school in Parkland Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.WPLG
Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.

Martin Duque

Martin Duque, 14, was also killed. His older brother Miguel, who graduated from the same school last year, wrote on Instagram, "Words can not describe my pain. I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy. I know you’re in a better place."

Jamie Guttenberg

Student Jamie Guttenberg was also among the dead.

Her father, Fred Guttenberg, wrote on Facebook today, "My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get's through this."

PHOTO: Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., is seen here in this undated file photo.Social media via Reuters
Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., is seen here in this undated file photo.

He added, "Hugs to all and hold your children tight."

Scott Biegel

Teacher Scott Biegel died while saving others, according to student Kelsey Friend.

PHOTO: Students put their hands up in the air as armed police enter their classroom, following a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, in an image taken from a Feb. 14, 2018 social media video.Alexander Ball, Melody Ball via Reuters
Students put their hands up in the air as armed police enter their classroom, following a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, in an image taken from a Feb. 14, 2018 social media video.

Friend told "Good Morning America" that Biegel unlocked a classroom door and started letting students inside.

"I had thought he was behind me ... but he wasn't," Friend said, crying.

"When he opened the door, he had to re-lock it so we can stay safe. And he didn't get the chance to," Friend said, noting that her teacher was lying on the floor.

"I'm so thankful he was there to help everybody," she added.

PHOTO: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

Gina Montalto

Gina Montalto also died in the shooting, her mother, Jennifer Montalto, said in a Facebook post.

"She was a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened any room she entered. She will be missed by our family for all eternity," the post said.

Nicholas Dworet

PHOTO: Student Nicholas Dworet, a victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., is seen here in this undated file photo.Social media via Reuters
Student Nicholas Dworet, a victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., is seen here in this undated file photo.

Chris Hixon

Athletic director and head wrestling coach Chris Hixon was among the victims, said Coral Springs High School athletic director Dan Jacob.

“Chris is probably the nicest guy I have ever met. He would give you the shirt off his back," Jacob said. "Chris has a son with Down syndrome. He put needs of everyone else before his own."

"It is so senseless," he added.

Meadow Pollack

Joaquin Oliver

Cara Loughran

Alex Schachter

After the shooting authorities arrested the 19-year-old suspect who had been expelled from the school over disciplinary problems.

The school will be closed the rest of the week.

