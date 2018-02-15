'Hero' coach and freshman among victims of Florida school massacre

A football coach and a 14-year-old freshman were among the 17 people killed in a mass shooting at a South Florida high school Wednesday.

More than a dozen others were injured in the Valentine's Day rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Polaris

Gerald Herbert/AP

Here is what we know about the victims who have been identified by ABC News.

Aaron Feis

School football coach and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate Aaron Feis was one of the 17 killed, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Feis was protecting others when he was shot, Israel said.

A former high school classmate called Feis a "hero."

The football team added on Twitter, "He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Zachary Fagenson/Reuters

WPLG

Martin Duque

Martin Duque, 14, was also killed. His older brother Miguel, who graduated from the same school last year, wrote on Instagram, "Words can not describe my pain. I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy. I know you’re in a better place."

Jamie Guttenberg

Student Jamie Guttenberg was also among the dead.

Her father, Fred Guttenberg, wrote on Facebook today, "My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get's through this."

Social media via Reuters

He added, "Hugs to all and hold your children tight."

Scott Biegel

Teacher Scott Biegel died while saving others, according to student Kelsey Friend.

Alexander Ball, Melody Ball via Reuters

Friend told "Good Morning America" that Biegel unlocked a classroom door and started letting students inside.

"I had thought he was behind me ... but he wasn't," Friend said, crying.

"When he opened the door, he had to re-lock it so we can stay safe. And he didn't get the chance to," Friend said, noting that her teacher was lying on the floor.

"I'm so thankful he was there to help everybody," she added.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Gina Montalto

Gina Montalto also died in the shooting, her mother, Jennifer Montalto, said in a Facebook post.

"She was a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened any room she entered. She will be missed by our family for all eternity," the post said.

Nicholas Dworet

Social media via Reuters

Chris Hixon

Athletic director and head wrestling coach Chris Hixon was among the victims, said Coral Springs High School athletic director Dan Jacob.

“Chris is probably the nicest guy I have ever met. He would give you the shirt off his back," Jacob said. "Chris has a son with Down syndrome. He put needs of everyone else before his own."

"It is so senseless," he added.

Meadow Pollack

Joaquin Oliver

Cara Loughran

Alex Schachter

After the shooting authorities arrested the 19-year-old suspect who had been expelled from the school over disciplinary problems.

The school will be closed the rest of the week.