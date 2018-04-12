Uber launches car-renting service that allows strangers to rent each other's vehicles

Apr 12, 2018, 9:29 AM ET
PHOTO: The Uber app logo is displayed on a smartphone on March 20, 2018 in Berlin.
WATCH Uber expands into rental cars

Uber has announced a new service similar to Airbnb, but for vehicles.

It's called Uber Rent and it allows users to rent someone else's car for a fee. The app feature is similar to Zip Car, except instead of renting from a fleet of company-owned cars, you are renting from private people who are making their cars available.

PHOTO: A woman walks into the Uber Corporate Headquarters building in San Francisco, Calif., Feb. 5, 2018.
A woman walks into the Uber Corporate Headquarters building in San Francisco, Calif., Feb. 5, 2018.

Working with the car-sharing company Getaround, it is expected to start later this month in San Francisco. And if successful, it could expand to other cities.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the initiative April 11 on the company's website. "Cars are shared by people throughout the city and equipped with Getaround’s technology for instant access. With cars available instantly for rent in the Uber app, fewer people will need to store them in garages for those sporadic grocery store runs, daytime adventures, or weekend getaways," she said.

Prices will remain the same as they are on Getaround, which operates in 15 cities and starts at $5 an hour depending on the type of car you're getting.

PHOTO: TJ Holmes tests out Uber Rent on Good Morning America, April 12, 2018.
TJ Holmes tests out Uber Rent on "Good Morning America," April 12, 2018.

All cars are covered by Getaround's $1 million insurance policy. When users sign up to be a driver, they have to provide their driver's license, which the company cross-checks with the DMV to ensure they have a clean record. Getaround is currently available in cities like Seattle, DC, Portland, San Francisco and Oakland.

PHOTO: The Uber app logo is displayed on a smartphone on March 20, 2018 in Berlin.Photothek via Getty Images
The Uber app logo is displayed on a smartphone on March 20, 2018 in Berlin.

