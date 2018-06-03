Transcript for Airline faces backlash over bonus lottery system proposal

He's here to taukt the backlash over bonuses at united. United was proposing a lottery to decide who won the rewards. If I were working there, I would be upset. Everybody at home who has a job, $1500 your guaranteed bonus, would you prefer that or a chance at getting a $100,000 bonus? What would you do? 1500. Guaranteed. Everybody gets it. Not a lottery system. Zplat's part of the issue. United wants to put nerve a pool where you would get bigger prizes. Fewer people would get them. You could get a Mercedes. A $2,000 to $5,000 bonus. One M ploy Yi would get a $100,000 bonus. The idea is to insentise you to say fewer get bigger prizes. A you will of you, some of you miss out. Didn't they say attendance. Perfect attendance. They saved money. Let's get to the real issue, right? We're talking about potentially millions being saved. Why a lot of employees said, you're trying to scam us. Make me excited to get $100,000. I'm getting nothing. Online, a revolt. I would be embarrassed and mortified to win this lottery. I win at the expense of tens of thousands of fellow emmoi yis? No thanks. Someone said, I can't imagine driving the Mercedes into the employ eye lot while everyone around me is looking at me. If I wanted to play a lottery, I would go to my local 7-eleven. Sounds like a game show. Hay said they put a pause on it. To you want the $1500 or would you like a chance at a new car? What are they going to do is this what's the future? Stick with this? You tell me what this statement from the CEO says. Our intention was to induce a better, more exciting program. We misjudged how these changes would be received by many of you. So we are pressing the pause button on these changes to review your feedback and consider the right way to move ahead. A lot of employees said, first, the morale was good. The intent. Now with this, the opposite. It's tied to company bench marks. You're working hard for the company to do better. You only get a chance at a bonus. It was a revolt here at the desk.

