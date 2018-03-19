Transcript for Austin mayor, police chief on latest package explosion

We're joined by Austin major Steve Adler and Austin police chief Brian Manley. You said you were investigating whether H this could be a hate crime. What do we know about the victims overnight? The victims from this incident were two anglo males. This was in a different part of Austin, as well. We said from the beginning, we're not willing to rule anything out. Because when you do, you limit your focus. This changes the concerns that we had initially. Though we have still not yet yuled it out. Until we understand the id log or motive. You have had more than 700 phone calls. Tips coming in. You think the suspect is highly skilled because they have moved the bombs without setting them off. What do the kind of bombs tell you about the suspect you're dealing with? Do you know anything about who might be behind this? No, we don't have specifics leading us to a suspect. We're pushing the message out we need every tip, every piece of information. That may be the one piece of evidence we need. If this explosion last night was the result of a bm that was utilizing trip wire technology, that is showing a different level of skill, above what we thought the suspect possesses. This came hours after the news conference offering the reward. Do you think whoever is behind this is responding, trying to send message? At this point, there's not enough data to know that. We're one of the safest city IFS H the country now dealing with horrific events. The important message is if you see anything that is suspicious, don't go near it. Call 911. Mayor, I know you mentioned usa season one of the safest cities in the country. It's a wonderful city. I know the entire neighborhood has been shut down. You have told families to stay indoors until about 10:00 this morning. School buses can't get through to pick up kids. What do you say to the families, parents, really the children? We have some of the the best law enforcement folks around dealing with this. There's an army of federal agents. We have state resources. So we're putting every resource available. This is the highest priority. We're going to find out who is responsible for this and we're going to stop it. One last question, chief. The possibility of a trip wire. You'll have more later this morning. Also, the sophistication of the prior bombs. Do you have any suspects, if any names, any potential people you're looking at? We have had a lot of god leads and tips. We run them to ground. We have people we have looked at. There is no leading suspect at this time. I want to re-emphasize the importance of however inconsequential you think the piece of evidence or video you have is, we need it to put this together. We're thinking about everyone there in Austin. Thank you for being here. Thank you. Thank you. You heard the chief say that no leading suspect. After hundreds of tips coming in. That is scary for the entire community. When they have no idea. If you see something suspicious, stay away. Now to president trump

