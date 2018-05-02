Transcript for Biggest Super Bowl prop bets winners and losers

But we talk about all those prop bets that were being made last week. Ahead of the big game. Now, T.J., you're back for the last time, we think. Are you going to tell us if any of our predictions were right on the money? What do we got? Yeah. I think this is my last one, too. I've been on the way to the airport three times before this, guys. Strahan, you weren't able to be there last week when your colleagues at the bet put their bets down. Prop bets. Fun bets to the side of the super bowl. George, robin, Lara participated. One of the things we bet on was whether or not pink would go airborne for her performance. Everyone here said that she would stay firmly planted on the ground. You were all correct. You all got that one right. Next. That wasn't hard. Next, we asked you guys, we asked you, how many times do you think wardrobe mall function might be said in the broadcast? Several of you had higher numbers. From what we can tell, you're all wrong. Day didn't say wardrobe malfunction much during the broadcast. Probably a conscious decision. To the third question, the third prop bet. The tie breaker. What color is the winning coach, what color is the Gatorade poured on him? George, robin, you both said green. Lara, you said yellow. Now, the eagles won. Did they go with green if nope. Lara was correct. It sure enough was yellow. That they dumped on the coach last night. So, Lara it is my distinct pleasure to congratulate you on your big super bowl victory as well. There is your tref if I that we sent overnight. Hard work, determination pays off. I'm exhausted. Speech, speech! Speech! We got to say thank you for T.J. We want to get you out of here. Get on the flight for the fourth time. How about that? Don't pick up your phone. See you all tomorrow. Lara. Very impressive. I trained for months for this. Drank a lot of Gatorade.

